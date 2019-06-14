 Skip to main content

Politics Hussen to announce 11 communities chosen for new rural immigration pilot

Hussen to announce 11 communities chosen for new rural immigration pilot

Teresa Wright
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says 11 communities the federal government is choosing for a new rural immigration program will gain new workers and citizens that are badly needed to boost dwindling economies.

Hussen is announcing the communities chosen for a program that will give rural employers the ability to directly select immigrants to hire and will also give immigrants the ability to choose one of these 11 communities to make their permanent residence.

By taking the decisions on matching immigrants to employers and communities out of Ottawa’s hands, rural and northern areas struggling with population declines and worker shortages hope to find newcomers who want to come and stay.

Hussen says he has spoken to rural employers desperate for workers, some of whom are turning away contracts because they can’t find skilled labour.

The 11 communities chosen for this pilot will get a range of supports and programs to test this new pilot, which is based on the Atlantic immigration pilot that has seen a boost in immigrant retention rates in the Atlantic region.

The selected communities are Thunder Bay, Sault-Ste-Marie, Sudbury, Timmins and North Bay in Ontario; Gretna-Rhineland-Altona-Plum Coulee and Brandon in Manitoba; Moose Jaw, Sask., Claresholm, Alta., and West Kootenay and Vernon, B.C.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

