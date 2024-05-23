Immigration Minister expected to table bill to extend citizenship rights to children born abroad

Open this photo in gallery: Immigration Minister Marc Miller speaks at a citizenship ceremony in Surrey, B.C., on May 13.ETHAN CAIRNS/The Canadian Press

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is expected to table legislation today that would extend citizenship to some children born outside of the country.

In 2009, the Conservative government changed the law so that Canadian parents who were born abroad could not pass down their citizenship unless their child was born in Canada.

Amendments to the Citizenship Act in 1977 and 2009 also stripped thousands of people who were born abroad of their Canadian citizenship.

Those who’ve not had access to citizenship rights as a result of the amendments are known as “Lost Canadians.”

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court found the current system unconstitutionally creates two classes of Canadians, and gave Ottawa until June 19 to fix the problem.

It’s not yet clear how the government plans to establish whether people have a significant enough connection to Canada to warrant citizenship.