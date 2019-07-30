 Skip to main content

Politics Independent MP Hunter Tootoo won’t seek re-election

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Independent MP Hunter Tootoo won’t seek re-election

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Hunter Tootoo says he is not running in this fall's election.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Former Liberal cabinet minister turned Independent MP Hunter Tootoo says he is not running in this fall’s election.

In a statement, Tootoo says he has decided to leave public life after much consideration.

He says it has been a great honour and privilege to serve the people of Nunavut first as a member of the legislative assembly and then as a member of Parliament beginning in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than a year later, Tootoo quit Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet and the Liberal caucus, apologizing for a “consensual but inappropriate relationship” with an unidentified person.

The former fisheries minister took a two-month hiatus to seek treatment for what he described as an alcohol addiction that he said took over his life and left his judgment clouded.

In his statement today, Tootoo thanks his family, friends and parliamentary colleagues who helped him through a difficult period in his life, adding he encourages anyone who suffers from addictions, mental illness or trauma to seek help they need to heal.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter