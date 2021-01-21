Independent review of Rideau Hall harassment will challenge Governor-General Julie Payette’s tenure, sources say

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Independent review of Rideau Hall harassment will challenge Governor-General Julie Payette’s tenure, sources say

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

In this 2018 file photo, Governor-General Julie Payette delivers remarks during a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Statistics Canada at its headquarters in Ottawa.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An independent review of workplace harassment allegations made by former and current staff at Rideau Hall has been completed, with confidential sources who have been briefed on the review saying it paints a very negative picture of the work environment in the Governor-General’s office since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tapped former astronaut Julie Payette for the vice-regal role in 2017.

Multiple sources say it may make it difficult for Ms. Payette to remain in the job amid growing signs the Prime Minister has lost patience with her after accepting the report, which outlines allegations of bullying.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak about the matter publicly.

Story continues below advertisement

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc has been tasked with stickhandling the report.

If Ms. Payette is unwilling to resign or refuses to leave when asked, Mr. Trudeau could call on the Queen and request that the Governor-General be dismissed, although experts say that would be a last resort.

The federal government hired an Ottawa-based private company in September to independently investigate and draft a report on the nature of concerns within the Office of the Secretary to the Governor-General (OSGG).

“Both current and former employees of the OSGG will be invited by the firm to voluntarily and confidentially share their perspectives,” the Privy Council Office (PCO) said at the time. Sources said the firm interviewed between 80 and 150 people.

The independent investigation also spoke to former and current employees about the behaviour of the secretary to the Governor-General, Assunta Di Lorenzo, who is a long-time friend of Ms. Payette. Ms. Di Lorenzo has hired a lawyer to deal with the PCO, sources said.

The review was first commissioned in July after CBC News cited sources saying Ms. Payette had created a toxic environment at Rideau Hall by verbally harassing employees to the point where some had been reduced to tears or left the office altogether.

CBC and Postmedia have also reported that hundreds of thousands of dollars have been spent on designs and renovations at Rideau Hall, some allegedly to ensure Ms. Payette’s personal privacy and accessibility. In 2018, The Globe reported that Ms. Payette was frequently at odds with the RCMP over security issues, such as going for a jog by herself without informing her security detail.

Story continues below advertisement

Sources said the confidential report has been delivered to the PCO, which oversees the federal bureaucracy and reports directly to the Prime Minister, and some of the findings are expected to be released as early as this week.

On July 23, Ms. Payette said in a statement that she takes “harassment and workplace issues very seriously” and “welcomed the independent review.”

The PCO said in September that the independent reviewer would inform participants of the contents of the report, including a description of the nature of the incidents and whether they meet the legal definition of harassment. The PCO said the report would also include recommendations on next steps.

Employees of the Governor-General’s office are part of the core public service and as such are covered by federal anti-harassment rules.

New regulations for federal workers came into force on Jan. 1. They include provisions such as employer obligations to take corrective measures based on the results of an investigation. The legislation, passed in 2018, defines harassment as “any action, conduct or comment, including of a sexual nature, that can reasonably be expected to cause offence, humiliation or other physical or psychological injury or illness to an employee, including any prescribed action, conduct or comment.”

The 2019 Public Service Employee Survey, which measures federal workers’ attitudes about their jobs, suggested that 22 per cent of the Governor-General’s employees said they were the victims of harassment on the job – one of the highest rates of on-the-job harassment of any federal agency or department – with most of those instances coming from someone with authority over them.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies