Politics

Indigenous names can be reclaimed on passports and other immigration documents: Ottawa

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Indigenous peoples can now reclaim their Indigenous names, as written, on passports and other immigration documents, the federal government said Monday.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said the change will include travel documents, citizenship certificates and permanent resident cards for all Indigenous peoples.

The service will be provided free of charge for five years, the department said.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Monday that the use of traditional names is connected to Indigenous language and cultures, as well as to identity and dignity. He said the decision is in response to call to action 17 from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) that referenced passports. The TRC, which spent six years studying Canada’s residential school legacy, released 94 calls to action in 2015.

The department decided to go further to include travel documents, citizenship certificates and permanent resident cards for all Indigenous peoples, Mr. Mendicino added. He also said work will be done with Indigenous leaders and communities to ensure that the process is smooth.

IRCC said it is working on two other calls to action, including to update the Citizenship Guide to include the role that Indigenous peoples played in Canada and on the call to amend the Oath of Canadian Citizenship to refer to the rights of Indigenous peoples and treaties.

In the last two weeks, Ottawa has faced pressure to take further action to advance reconciliation in Canada after Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in B.C. said it discovered the remains of 215 children who attended the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The finding touched off vigils and commemorations and demands for provincial governments and the federal government to do more.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett announced that $27-million would be distributed on an urgent basis to assist Indigenous communities to locate and identify missing children.

The funding is from the 2019 federal budget, where the government earmarked $33.8-million over three years to develop and maintain the National Residential School Student Death Register and to work with parties to establish and maintain an online registry of residential school cemeteries.

