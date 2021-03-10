 Skip to main content
Indigenous woman to lead National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation for first time

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Stephanie Scott takes on a new role at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg as executive director.

Shannon VanRaes/Globe and Mail

An Indigenous woman is set to lead the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) for the first time.

The NCTR, which is working to compile a complete history of residential schools in Canada, has named its former director of operations, Stephanie Scott, to the position of executive director.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Ms. Scott said one of her priorities will be to help find more information about the missing children who never returned home from residential school.

There are 4114 people currently listed in the NCTR Missing Student Memorial Register. The number of missing children includes students identified by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) where further investigation was required because they had since died, but their names remain unknown.

In the next few years, the NCTR will conduct a thorough investigative search of every name on the TRC’s register, as well as additional names added by the centre, so that the exact number of children who died in residential schools can be determined.

“It is absolutely critical that we help communities find out really what happened to the children,” Ms. Scott said.

“It is really unfathomable to me that there are parents that still do not know how their children died, [and] where they ended up [or] where they were buried. That’s the ongoing work.”

Ms. Scott said she has met with many survivors who have shared stories about missing children who never came home.

“I’ve heard stories of young ones [at residential schools] that were holding those that died in their arms, and it was so emotional and moving,” she said.

Ms. Scott adjusts a sacred bentwood box at the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg on March 9, 2021.

Shannon VanRaes/Globe and Mail

The NCTR, based in Winnipeg, is also looking to advance the calls to action delivered by the TRC, which in 2015 completed its work documenting the legacy of residential schools in Canada.

Ms. Scott was part of the TRC’s work and helped lead a team that gathered nearly 7,000 audio and video statements from survivors, families and those affected by the residential school system.

In December, 2020, to mark half a decade since the release of the report, the three TRC commissioners called on government and all Canadians to renew their commitments toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Senator Murray Sinclair, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Marie Wilson said in a joint statement that the foundations of reconciliation have yet to be implemented despite government commitments and there is danger in some jurisdictions of losing gains that have been made.

Some survivors have died since the TRC released its final report, Ms. Scott pointed out, adding they had deserved to see action in their lifetimes.

She recalls being at an event held by the commission at a hotel in Winnipeg, where hundreds of people came to deliver private statements over several hours. Some were so overwhelmed by sharing their painful stories that they collapsed or even vomited upon exiting the hotel.

“It was shocking,” Ms. Scott said, adding that the moment helped her to bear witness to the lasting impact of residential schools.

Ms. Scott comes to the NCTR leadership with insights from her own background.

Ms. Scott said one of her priorities will be to help find more information about the missing children who never returned home from residential school.

Shannon VanRaes/Globe and Mail

Raised in Winnipeg, Ms. Scott is a member of the Roseau River First Nation in Manitoba. She said she never had a chance to live in the community because she is a survivor of the Sixties Scoop. Her 16-year-old birth mother, a residential-school survivor, only held her once before she was taken away as part of a dark chapter in Canada’s history that involved Indigenous children being removed from their communities and adopted out to non-Indigenous families. Ms. Scott said she suffered from addictions and self-harm from age 14 to 22 – what “saved” her, she noted, was the birth of her twin daughters.

“They really are a gift and blessing,” she said. “I looked at them and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m no longer responsible for [just] myself.’”

Ms. Scott said she still experienced feelings of disbelief after being named the successful candidate in the national search for the NCTR’s executive director role.

“Growing up as an Indigenous woman in Canada and being a Sixties Scoop [survivor], sometimes you think, ‘Am I really good enough? Can I do this?’” she said.

“I’ve been doing it for 20 years, so the time is right. I think the Creator places you in places where you’re supposed to be at the time. It is going to be intense and I think it will be difficult work – but it will also be important work.”

