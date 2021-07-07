Infrastructure Bank refuses MPs’ request to detail executive bonuses

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Infrastructure Bank refuses MPs’ request to detail executive bonuses

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ehren Cory is the bank's Chief Executive Officer and President.

Graham Paine/Metroland/Handout

The Canada Infrastructure Bank is refusing to disclose bonuses paid to executives despite a unanimous vote by MPs on a House of Commons committee calling for the amounts to be revealed.

Members of Parliament on the standing committee on transport, infrastructure and communities, including Liberal MPs, voted 11-0 on March 23 in support of a motion requesting that the bank “file all documents detailing the bonus policies and payment of bonuses to executives and the board of directors since the bank’s inception.”

The focus of the committee’s discussion that day was on the fact that the bank’s annual reports provide high-level financial information, but do not disclose the specific amounts that are being paid to senior managers.

Story continues below advertisement

Infrastructure Bank unlikely to spend even half of its $35-billion budget over 11-year mandate: PBO

Last Wednesday, a week after the House of Commons adjourned for summer, MPs on the committee received 157 pages of documents from the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) in response to the motion. Some of the documents sent to MPs are redacted and the released material does not reveal how much each of the senior managers are paid in bonuses.

Instead, the documents outline the bank’s broad guidelines and formulas for executive compensation. Much of that material has previously been made public.

The Liberal government created the CIB in 2017 as a Crown corporation with a $35-billion budget and a mandate to support projects that are in the public interest and that attract outside investment from large institutional investors, such as pension funds.

The exchange between the transport committee and the CIB is one of several continuing battles between the minority Parliament and the government over motions to turn over documents. In one case, the Liberal government is taking the House of Commons Speaker to court in an effort to prevent the release of uncensored documents that MPs requested in relation to the firing of two scientists from Canada’s top infectious-disease laboratory.

NDP MP Taylor Bachrach, who authored the committee motion, said Wednesday that the bank’s response is another example of how the government refuses to be transparent in response to requests from Parliament.

“It’s disappointing but it’s not surprising because we’ve seen a pattern over the course of the past year or more of this Parliament in which parliamentary committees exercise their powers to order documents, and when those documents show up, they often contain hundreds and hundreds of pages of extraneous stuff and exclude the answers to the questions we have,” he said in an interview.

“Performance bonuses are usually given for performance, and this is an organization that hasn’t been performing since its inception. So if that doesn’t raise eyebrows, I don’t know what would.”

Story continues below advertisement

Conservative infrastructure critic Andrew Scheer has written a letter to Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna asking her to ensure the CIB complies with the committee’s motion.

“It is appalling that the Liberals are ignoring the call for transparency and openness about the millions of dollars they approved for big-shot executives,” Mr. Scheer said in a statement Wednesday. “The CIB was ordered to disclose the payments of those bonuses, yet they refused. ... The fact that these executives got any bonuses is a scandal. The bank has completed zero projects in four years and has lost millions in operating expenses.”

A spokesperson for Ms. McKenna referred questions about the issue to the CIB.

Bank spokesperson Félix Corriveau said the CIB was open in providing “comprehensive information” about its compensation framework.

“That said, the CIB does not disclose individual compensation received by the CEO and employees, due to competitive and privacy considerations,” he said, adding that the bank’s policy is in line with other Crown corporations and Treasury Board guidelines.

The CIB has experienced significant turnover among its senior ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

The bank’s annual report for 2019-20 revealed that the organization paid out more than $3.8-million in “termination benefits” to senior managers, which was higher than the total budget of $3.4-million for salaries and benefits for senior managers.

Unlike some provincial governments, there is no federal “sunshine list” that discloses the specific, total amounts paid each year to senior federal public servants. According to base salary and maximum potential bonuses, the CEO of the CIB, Ehren Cory, is among the highest-paid officials in the federal government.

The government appointed Mr. Cory as the bank’s second CEO in October. He replaced the bank’s first chief, Pierre Lavallée.

The current CEO pay is $600,000 in annual salary and performance pay of up to 50 per cent of salary for the first three years, increasing to a total compensation cap of $1.65-million in the fourth year.

At the time of Mr. Cory’s appointment, the government announced that cap would replace the earlier maximum annual compensation, which had been set at $2.8-million.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies