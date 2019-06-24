Infrastructure Bank to support Via Rail’s expansion plans through Quebec and Ontario

On the eve of a federal election and after years of study, the Liberal government will announce Tuesday that it is supporting Via Rail’s multi-billion dollar plan to build a new rail line exclusively for passengers through Quebec and Ontario.

A government source confirmed to The Globe and Mail that Tuesday’s announcements in Trois-Rivières, Queb., and Peterborough, Ont., will reveal that the Canada Infrastructure Bank is backing the ambitious project.

The plan calls for what is known as high-frequency rail, or HFR. VIA rail’s initial proposal was to build an exclusive rail line from Montreal to Toronto through Ottawa and Peterborough. The Liberal government’s 2016 budget provided money to study the idea and to consider expanding it to the entire Quebec City to Windsor corridor.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, Transport Canada has continued to study the business plan and the infrastructure bank was asked to review the project. VIA Rail has been working with the communities along the proposed line – such as Trois-Rivières and Smiths Falls – to endorse the plan.

Via’s pitch is that its current system regularly faces delays that are outside of its control because it operates on freight lines primarily owned by CN, which gives priority to freight traffic. Running trains on a Via-owed dedicated passenger rail line would, according to Via, slice travel times by a quarter and allow for trains to arrive on time more than 95 per cent of the time.

Critics of the plan have questioned why it is based on traditional passenger trains – with top speeds of about 177 km/hr - rather than the full high-speed passenger trains that are common in Europe and Asia, where trains operate at 250 km/hr or more.

Concern has also been expressed over the fact that the proposed new line from Montreal to Toronto takes the less direct route through Ottawa and bypasses the many cities and towns along the north shore of Lake Ontario. Via’s plan does propose to continue serving those communities on the southern CN line by using Kingston as a hub station to better schedule the passenger trains that will continue operating on a shared line with freight.

The stretch from Ottawa to Peterborough would involve reviving a long-abandoned rail line that has since been converted into a recreational trail. An existing CP rail line from Peterborough to Toronto would likely have to be purchased and refurbished as part of Via’s project.

The infrastructure bank is a new, arm’s length entity created by the Liberal government with a $35-billion budget to support revenue-generating infrastructure projects that are in the public interest. To date, the bank has only agreed to support two projects: Montreal’s REM commuter light rail line and the Greater Toronto Area’s GO Transit plan for Regional Express Rail.

The fact that Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne will make the announcement in Trois-Rivieres means the announcement will include extending the line as far East as Quebec City along the north shore of the St. Lawrence River. A notice for the announcement, posted Monday, indicates that Canada Infrastructure Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Lavallée, will be with the ministers to “make an announcement related to the advancement of VIA Rail Canada’s proposal for High Frequency Rail in the Quebec City- Toronto Corridor.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

International Development Minister Maryam Monsef is scheduled to make a similar announcement at the same time in Peterborough, which is in her riding.

Whether the line may eventually go further west than Toronto is not immediately clear. Via’s map proposals for HFR had not focused on that segment, in part because the former Liberal government in Ontario had proposed a full high speed rail line from Toronto to London, and then Windsor in a second stage. The new Progressive Conservative government’s 2019 budget said it was pausing that project while it worked on reviewing its southwestern transportation options. The budget promised an update in the fall.

Via’s proposal was initially estimated to cost at least $4-billion, plus an additional $2-billion if the lines were built to run trains on electric power. No public update on the projected costs has been released in recent years while the project was subjected to behind-the-scenes scrutiny.