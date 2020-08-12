 Skip to main content
Innu Nation files human rights complaint over federal government’s child protection funding

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich is seen in a Nov. 20, 2019, file photo. In a statement on Tuesday, Rich said Canada’s child welfare system has devastated Innu families.

Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

The Innu Nation has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging the federal government spends more money removing children from their homes as opposed to keeping families together.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich said in a statement Tuesday Canada’s child welfare system has devastated Innu families.

The complaint, which was filed in June, says the federal government gives Newfoundland and Labrador more money for the foster care system compared with the funds it provides to help families.

A 2016 Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision found the federal government’s unequal funding for child welfare services discriminated against children who live on reserves.

Rich says funding remains inadequate and Innu children are suffering.

He says one Innu child out of every 10 has been taken out of their home as a result of the current funding system.

