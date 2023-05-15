Open this photo in gallery: From left: Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport Executive Director, Values-Based Sport Karri Dawson, President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Luke, Own the Podium Chief Executive Officer Anne Merklinger and Sport'Aide Executive Director Sylvain Croteau, appear as witnesses at a House of Commons heritage committee in Ottawa on May 15.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Own The Podium CEO Anne Merklinger says the organization would be in support of an inquiry into Canada’s sport system as a whole, rather than just safe sport.

Merklinger referred to safe sport as a “symptom of a much bigger problem” within Canada’s sport system at a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.

She said the system is under-resourced and lacks leadership.

Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport executives Jeremy Luke and Karri Dawson and Sport’Aide executive director Sylvain Croteau were also testified before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

Like Merklinger, Croteau advocated looking at the entirety of Canada’s sports system.

Former sports minister Kirsty Duncan is among those who have demanded an inquiry into safe sport in Canada.