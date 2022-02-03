Conservative MP Candice Bergen rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 21, 2021.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Conservative Party’s newly elected interim leader, Candice Bergen, advocated in internal discussions against asking the protesters occupying Ottawa to go home, according to an e-mail obtained by The Globe and Mail.

“I don’t think we should be asking them to go home,” reads an e-mail sent by Ms. Bergen to then leader Erin O’Toole’s senior caucus team on Monday.

“I understand the mood may shift soon. So we need to turn this into the PM’s problem. What will he take the first step to working toward ending this?” the Manitoba MP added in her note.

While the Conservatives were debating the contents of a possible statement on Monday, protesters were outside Parliament Hill for a fourth day, blockading streets and ignoring traffic laws. On Thursday, many businesses remained closed because of safety concerns and residents in the core were on day seven of a racket of horns and fireworks disrupting their lives.

A Conservative Party spokesperson did not provide a response on Thursday to The Globe and Mail’s request for comment on Ms. Bergen’s stance and whether it has changed.

Ms. Bergen was elected by Conservative MPs to the interim leader post on Wednesday night after Mr. O’Toole was turfed by his caucus. She is one of a growing number of Conservatives allying themselves with the protesters – a stance that is coming under increased criticism from politicians across the political spectrum.

The protesters hold a range of demands, including for governments to end to all pandemic restrictions and vaccine and mask mandates. On Thursday they again said they won’t leave until their demands are met, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already rejected.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Ms. Bergen described the protesters as “passionate, patriotic and peaceful.” On Twitter, she posted pictures of her meeting with some of the people blockading the streets and said they “deserve to be heard and they deserve respect.”

On Wednesday night, Conservative MP Kevin Waugh posted pictures of him and other Saskatchewan Conservatives, including former leader Andrew Scheer and Senator Denise Batters, meeting with other truckers blocking the streets. “It’s great to see Canadians championing freedom on Parliament Hill,” he wrote.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson called the Conservatives’ actions an “absolute disgrace.”

Mr. Watson, a former Liberal member of provincial Parliament, criticized the Conservatives for praising the “illegal action that has caused stress and hardship to residents.”

Former federal Conservative cabinet minister Chris Alexander called the Conservative’s stance “both disgraceful and inexcusable.”

“I’m ashamed to see Conservative Party of Canada members, including elected MPs, portraying vaccine mandates as ‘tyranny’ and Trudeau as the ‘biggest threat to freedom in Canada’ while Russia prepares to launch a massive war on Ukraine,” he said.

A poll released by Abacus Data on Thursday said 68 per cent of respondents feel they have very little in common with the Ottawa protesters, while 32 per cent said they share a lot in common with the demonstrators.

The results though don’t break down evenly along party lines. The vast majority of Liberal, NDP and Bloc Québécois supporters said they have very little in common with the protesters. Forty-six per cent of Conservative supporters said they have a lot in common with demonstrators, as did 82 per cent of People’s Party of Canada supporters.

More than half of respondents said Mr. Trudeau either did not handle the protest convoy appropriately or made really poor choices in his response to it.

The survey was conducted between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 and had 1,410 respondents.

In Question Period, Ms. Bergen has urged the Prime Minister to meet with the protesters, ensure they feel heard, said it was his responsibility to “bring some resolution,” and asked him to extend the demonstrators an “olive branch.”

Mr. Trudeau was not at Question Period on Thursday. At a virtual news conference, he called the blockades “absolutely unacceptable” and criticized protesters for “harassing people who dare wear masks or follow public health rules” and for “showing hateful symbols of genocide, of racism.”

Some of the people protesting pandemic restrictions and mask and vaccine mandates on Parliament Hill have also carried flags and signs featuring swastikas and yellow stars of David. In opposing the vaccine mandates, some people have equated the rules with the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Ms. Bergen equated the symbols of hate flown at the protest with the removal of statues by Indigenous groups and wearing blackface – a dig at Mr. Trudeau.

“We all condemn hateful and destructive acts by a few at any protest,” she said, “Whether it is beheading the statue of Queen Victoria in Manitoba, tearing down the statue of Sir John A. in Montreal or putting flags on Terry Fox, whether it is burning churches, whether it is wearing black face, whether it is Hezbollah flags or Nazi flags, we all condemn it, but I am not talking about that.”

On Thursday Mr. Trudeau called for “responsible leadership” and “for all politicians, from all parties, to tell these protesters, as I have, that it’s time to get back to normal in the city of Ottawa.”

“It’s time to give them their neighbourhoods back.”

In the House on Thursday, Nova Scotia Liberal MP Kody Blois asked Ontario Conservative MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman if she agreed that “its time for protesters to go home.”

“It’s a tricky situation here in Ottawa, but Canadians are wanting to be heard,” she said in response.

