Conservative party leader Erin O'Toole speaks on election night in Oshawa, Ont., Sept. 21, 2021.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

An internal review of the Conservative Party’s 2021 election campaign says the party needs to recruit a wider diversity of candidates and improve its ethnic outreach if it hopes to improve on last year’s results and make gains in Canada’s largest cities, according to a Conservative source.

Former Conservative MP James Cumming has completed his assignment to conduct a post-mortem of the party’s 2021 election campaign, including a review of the performance of Erin O’Toole, the party leader. Mr. Cumming was scheduled to brief the national Conservative caucus on his findings Thursday during a closed-door meeting. Mr. O’Toole is scheduled to speak with reporters later Thursday.

The Globe and Mail has not viewed a copy of the full report. However, a Conservative source provided a summary of some of the key findings.

According to the source, the report notes that more than six years after the Stephen Harper-led Conservative government adopted and then campaigned unsuccessfully on a law banning “barbaric cultural practices,” the since-reversed law continues to cause problems for Conservative candidates and the party’s brand with voters.

The law amended the Criminal Code to ban forced marriages and changed immigration laws to add polygamy as grounds for blocking admission to Canada. The law and the political messaging around it were widely criticized as racist and critics of the bill said the messaging unfairly tarnished ethnic communities.

The Harper government passed the law in June 2015 and then in the election campaign that took place later that year, the party promised if re-elected to set up an RCMP tip line for individuals to report “barbaric practices.” The party also said during that campaign that it would consider banning public servants from wearing the niqab, a proposal that also continues to cause problems for the party, according to the source’s summary of the report.

The Cumming report also found concern regarding the loss of party support among Chinese Canadians. According to the source, the report says the party’s messaging failed to distinguish between criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and China broadly as a country, ultimately alienating some Canadians who felt the party had become anti-Chinese.

The source said the report found concern regarding potential foreign interference in the Chinese Canadian community. Rather than a change in party policy, the source said the report recommends greater efforts to push back against misinformation online, including on WeChat, a Chinese social media platform.

All members of the Conservative caucus were invited to provide their feedback to Mr. Cumming as part of the review.

The report arrives at a time of increasingly public divisions with the Conservative Party caucus as it relates to Mr. O’Toole’s leadership.

Last week, Conservative MPs from Saskatchewan decided to confirm Senator Denise Batters as a member of their regional caucus, even though Mr. O’Toole had kicked her out of national caucus in November for launching a petition challenging his leadership.

This week, Ms. Batters continued to promote her petition online and highlighted a Globe and Mail story about a Nanos poll showing respondents favoured Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre as leader over Mr. O’Toole.

The most recent source of public division within the caucus has been over whether or not to support the convoy of truckers travelling to Ottawa this weekend to protest the federal vaccine mandate. Mr. O’Toole has declined to take a firm position on the matter, in contrast to strong signs of support from Mr. Poilievre, deputy leader Candice Bergen and former leader Andrew Scheer.

On Thursday, Mr. Poilievre denied interest in the party leadership. He also offered his support for the truckers’ convoy headed for Ottawa.

“I’ll be supporting the truckers. I don’t know exactly where because I don’t know how this whole thing is going to be organized,” Mr. Poilievre, the party’s finance critic, told journalists as he arrived for the caucus retreat.

“I am going to for an opportunity to bring coffee and support and friendship for peaceful, law-abiding, hard working , freedom-loving truckers who have kept my family and yours alive throughout this pandemic by putting food on our table.”

He said that in such a large protest, there are inevitably going to participants who say unacceptable things. “They should be individually responsible for the things they say and do, but that doesn’t mean we disparage the thousands of hardworking, law-abiding and peaceful truckers who, quite frankly, kept all of you alive for the last two year by filling your grocery shelves.”

