The federal government will temporarily cap the number of international study visas it issues in a bid to ease the pressure that skyrocketing numbers of foreign students are having on services such as housing and health care.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller made the announcement on the first full day of the Liberals’ cabinet retreat in Montreal on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is gathering with his senior team before returning to the House of Commons next week to chart his minority Liberals’ plans for their final year before an election.

Mr. Miller said for the next two years, Ottawa will restrict the number of new international study permits by more than one-third.

“The cap is expected to result in approximately 364,000 approved study permits, a decrease of 35 per cent from 2023,” Mr. Miller said. “In the spirit of fairness, we are also allocating the cap space by province, based on population.”

He said because provinces have different levels of foreign student intake, the cap will mean some provinces can increase the number they have while others, such as Ontario, will have to dramatically cut intake by about 50 per cent.

The effect will be that there will be no net new foreign students arriving in Canada because the government will only grant visas equal to the number of students whose visas expire.

Over the 12 months to Oct. 1, Canada’s population rose by 1.25 million, or 3.2 per cent, the quickest pace of growth since the late 1950s. Almost all of the increase was driven by international migration, and most of that was from temporary residents, such as students and workers.

Under Mr. Trudeau, the number of international students in Canada soared past 800,000 in 2022, more than twice as many as when his government took office in 2015.

By the end of 2023, the numbers had climbed even higher. Last week, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada told The Globe and Mail that as of the end of December, there were 1,028,850 study permit holders in Canada, with just over half of them in Ontario.

The steep uptake in temporary immigration programs, such as study visas, is one of the reasons why a growing consensus of economists say Canada’s housing shortage is so pronounced: The number of new rental and housing units is not keeping up with demand.

That concern was also flagged to top civil servants even as the government continued to increase immigration numbers.

According to documents obtained by the Canadian Press two weeks ago, civil servants warned the government in 2022 that there was a “misalignment between population growth and housing supply.” And they noted that temporary and permanent immigration policies were helping to shape that growth.

“In Canada, population growth has exceeded the growth in available housing units,” read the document.

The federal government analyzed the potential effects on the economy, housing and services, as it prepared its immigration targets for 2023 to 2025.

It ultimately decided to increase the number of permanent residents Canada allows each year to 500,000 in 2025, a decision that drew considerable attention and scrutiny. It means in 2025, Canada will welcome nearly twice as many permanent residents as it did in 2015.

At a panel with the chief economists of Canada’s big banks on Jan. 11, the federal government was widely criticized for its mismatched immigration policy that chose to embrace all the positives of immigration without addressing its effect on things like housing supply.

TD Bank Group chief economist Beata Caranci told the high-profile crowd that the steep prices in housing and rental markets are driven by the supply shortage, which is a policy area that governments are responsible for. She also said more and more data show inflation is largely being driven by shelter prices that can’t be tamped down by Bank of Canada interest rate policies.

“You cannot bring in 1.25 million people a year but only create 300,000 homes on average and think that you’re not going to have a structural problem on housing,” Ms. Caranci said.

National Bank of Canada chief economist Stéfane Marion put it more bluntly, saying the federal government “lost control on immigration policy.”

He co-published a special report last week saying Canada had fallen into a population trap, a phenomenon that generally affects emerging economies, in which a country doesn’t have the economic capacity to absorb the number of people being added and so living standards do not increase.

The National Bank report, co-authored with Alexandra Ducharme, argued that annual population growth should not exceed 300,000 to 500,000 - less than half of current levels.