Liberal MP Jim Carr diagnosed with form of blood cancer, says ‘spirits are high’

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
International Trade Minister Jim Carr speaks to the media, in Toronto, on June 26, 2019.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Liberal MP Jim Carr has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

Carr, who served as natural resources minister and international trade minister during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first mandate, says in a statement that he has begun treatment for the disease, which has also affected his kidneys.

He has started undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis that will “continue for the near future.”

Carr’s doctor ordered him to go to the hospital just as he was being re-elected in his Winnipeg riding Monday. During the campaign, he’d been experiencing what he called flu-like symptoms, which prompted a round of routine blood tests.

On Tuesday, doctors in Winnipeg diagnosed Carr with multiple myeloma.

“I am feeling well, my spirits are high,” he said, noting that he has already spoken to Trudeau about his circumstances. “I spoke to the prime minister and reiterated my commitment to continue serving my constituents and all Canadians.”

He also thanked the doctors, nurses and staff who are providing him care, and that he and his family “appreciate everyone’s respect for our privacy at this time.”

Carr was first elected in 2015 as the MP for Winnipeg South Centre, and a few weeks later became Trudeau’s minister of natural resources, stickhandling the Liberal government’s efforts, particularly on pipelines.

In the summer of 2018, Trudeau shuffled Carr to oversee international trade.

