Inuk leader Mary Simon named first Indigenous Governor-General of Canada

Kristy Kirkup and Janice Dickson
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon arrive for an announcement at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Inuk leader Mary Simon will serve as the new governor-general, becoming the first Indigenous person to be the Queen’s representative in Canada.

Ms. Simon’s background includes previously serving as president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Canada’s national Inuit organization. She is known as an advocate of Inuit rights.

At his announcement in Gatineau, Que., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that it is an honour to have Ms. Simon as Canada’s First Indigenous Governor General. He said that on his recommendation that the Queen has approved the appointment of Ms. Simon.

He also said that the country is big and diverse and it is only by reaching out to build bridges that Canada can move forward.

“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step,” Mr. Trudeau said. “I cannot think of a better person to meet the moment. With that, it is a true honour to introduce Canada’s Governor-General Designate, Ms. Mary Simon.”

Prior to the announcement, experts said much is at stake to ensure an appropriate person is named to the role following the resignation in January of Julie Payette.

Ms. Payette left her role amid allegations of aggressive conduct and public humiliations of staff that were documented in an independent workplace review.

The departure was seen as a major disruption at Rideau Hall during a pandemic, a recession and while the country faces a possible federal election.

In March, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister LeBlanc announced the establishment of the advisory group on the selection of the next Governor-General to help with identifying potential candidates to fill the vacant office.

The advisory group included Daniel Jutras, the rector of the Université de Montréal, Judith LaRocque, the former secretary to the governor-general, Natan Obed, the President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and Suromitra Sanatani, the interim chair of the board at Canada Post.

The federal government said the panel had a mandate to deliberate and submit a shortlist of “outstanding Canadians for the Prime Minister’s consideration.”

