Open this photo in gallery: Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue makes an opening statement as public hearings begin for an independent commission probing alleged foreign interference in Canadian elections in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 29, 2024.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Conservative Party has formally asked the public inquiry on foreign interference to examine Iran’s harassment and influence activities in Canada.

Party lawyer Nando De Luca wrote to Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue Tuesday, requesting that the inquiry include the Iranian regime and “its campaign of intimidation, repression and interference” as it scrutinizes the activities of China, Russia and India.

“Iranian foreign interference is an active, present threat in Canada, and one that the current government has not taken appropriate action,” Mr. De Luca wrote.

Over the weekend former Canadian Security and Intelligence Service director Richard Fadden, who also served as national security adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, recommended that the scope of the inquiry be expanded to include Iran.

On Monday, the U.S. Justice Department alleged that it had charged one Iranian national and two Canadian members of the Hells Angels with a murder-for-hire scheme to assassinate individuals in the United States who had fled Iran.

“These are just the latest in a series of warning signs and reports concerning examples of Iranian activity and interference in Canada, including the intimation and repression of Canadians on Canadian soil,” Mr. De Luca said in his letter.

In November, an Iranian-Canadian human rights activist said that Iran has at least 700 operatives in Canada and there have been reports that at least 300 properties across British Columbia are owned by individuals linked to the Iranian regime.

In 2022, CSIS confirmed that it was investigating reports of “credible” death threats from Iran” against people living in Canada which the spy agency said were “designed to silence those who speak out publicly” against Tehran.

“With the many high-profile examples of Iranian interference in Canada, both in relation to our democratic processes and attempts to repress political expression in Canada, it is of the utmost importance that Iran be a subject of interest in the Commission’s work,” Mr. De Luca wrote.

The Conservatives have long called on the Trudeau government to follow the lead of the United States and ban the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp, which is the armed forces of Iran. Currently, Canada recognizes the Quds Force, one branch of the IRGC, as a terrorist entity but not the entire IRGC.

In December, a bipartisan group of U.S. members of Congress urged Canada to designate Iran’s IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Trudeau, 14 members of the House of Representatives emphasized the urgency of adding the IRGC to Canada’s terrorist list, citing Iran’s alleged involvement in the funding, training and support of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The United States designated the IRGC, in its entirety, as a terrorist organization in 2019. Canada’s Senate passed a non-binding motion in 2018 calling on the Trudeau government to do the same, building on a similar 2018 resolution passed by the House of Commons.

Last year, then-justice minister David Lametti argued that military service in Iran is mandatory and that declaring the IRGC as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code could target innocent people and not just leaders of the group.

Canada has been using its immigration laws to deny entry to senior Iranian regime officials, including many members of the IRGC, and is investigating others in Canada for potential ties to Tehran. In November, 2022, Ottawa designated Iran a “regime that has engaged in terrorism and systematic and gross human-rights violations” under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.