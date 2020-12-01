Iran’s Supreme Leader urged to release Iranian lawyer and activist Nasrin Sotoudeh

Open this photo in gallery Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh in her office in Tehran, Iran on Nov. 1, 2008. Arash Ashourinia/The Associated Press

A group of eminent human rights lawyers and advocates called Tuesday for the unconditional and permanent release of Iranian activist Nasrin Sotoudeh, citing her medical condition and violations of Iran’s own constitution.

In an open letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the group, including former Canadian justice minister Irwin Cotler and Australia’s former chief justice Sir Michael Kirby, deplored the punishment meted out on the country’s leading human rights lawyer.

“The sentence was absurd. Thirty-eight years in prison and 148 lashes for doing nothing other than exercising her responsibilities as a lawyer under the law to protect freedoms protected by law. It is one of the most absurd cases,” said Mr. Cotler, who founded the Montreal-based Raoul Wallenberg Centre.

“Ten days ago she was released on furlough. That rarely happens with a political prisoner but this week she is supposed to report back to prison,” he added.

The open letter was signed by members of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute, or IBAHRI, Pen America, Center for Human Rights in Iran and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

Ms. Sotoudeh was jailed two years ago on allegations of spying and propaganda charges. She has represented Iranian opposition and human rights activists, including women charged for removing their head scarves.

Open this photo in gallery The lawyer has represented Iranian opposition and human rights activists, including women charged for removing their head scarves. BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Mr. Cotler and the other signatories noted that United Nations experts have already called on Tehran to immediately quash Ms. Sotoudeh’s unjust conviction and sentence.

“We urged Your Excellency to release Ms. Sotoudeh immediately and unconditionally, an action that will help restore respect for the independence of the legal profession in Iran,” they wrote.

They also urged Iran’s Supreme Leader to quash the pending six-year prison term and travel ban on her husband, Reza Khandan, who was arrested shortly after he posted updates on his wife’s arrest.

In early November, Iranian authorities allowed Ms. Sotoudeh to leave Iran’s notorious Qarchak desert prison after her health suffered following a 46-day hunger strike that ended in September. She launched the hunger strike to protest against Iran’s refusal to release political prisoners during the pandemic.

“Having now contacted COVID-19, the serious deterioration of Nasrin Sotoudeh’s health is a direct result of the maltreatment she has received in prison,” Mr. Kirby said in a joint statement on behalf of the IBAHRI along with Anne Ramberg, secretary-general of Sweden’s bar association.

The group wrote that Ms. Sotoudeh’s March, 2019, conviction was based on spurious charges for activities that are protected under Iran’s constitution and noted she was denied a fair trial and her right to medical care.

“Ms. Sotoudeh’s shocking sentence, the longest sentence imposed on anyone in recent years, is a manifest violation of Iran’s constitution as well as its international obligations,” the group said.

On Oct. 1, she was named one of the 2020 Right Livelihood Laureates “for her fearless activism, at great personal risk, to promote political freedoms and human rights in Iran.” In 2012, the European Parliament awarded Ms. Sotoudeh the Sakharov Prize for human rights.

