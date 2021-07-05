Israel must cease settlement activities to avoid conflict with Palestinians, Marc Garneau says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Israel must cease settlement activities to avoid conflict with Palestinians, Marc Garneau says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Palestinian man watches Israeli police move into position during clashes with protesters after a shop was demolished by the municipality, in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem, June 29, 2021.

Maya Alleruzzo/The Associated Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says he told his Israeli counterparts that evictions, demolitions and the building of settlements in East Jerusalem should cease to ease tensions and prevent another round of violence in the region.

Speaking to reporters at the end of a five-day tour of the Middle East, Garneau says Canada supports a two-state solution to end the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But he says there are more pressing short-term issues, including avoiding any further flare ups after a fragile ceasefire ended the latest round of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Garneau says getting humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip is also a priority after the 11-day war that saw 230 people in the Hamas-run enclave killed and numerous houses and other infrastructure destroyed.

Twelve Israelis were also killed in the fighting, which was precipitated by clashes over Israeli plans to evict several families from a predominantly Palestinian neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Garneau began his Middle East tour last week in Jordan before heading to Israel where he met with the country’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett.

Garneau ended his visit today with a trip to the West Bank, where he met senior members of the Palestinian Authority.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies