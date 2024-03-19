Open this photo in gallery: Israel's Ambassador to Canada Iddo Moed speaks in Ottawa, on Jan. 26.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Parliament’s motion calling on the government to stop military exports to Israel will weaken the country’s ability to defend itself, its ambassador said Tuesday.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Ambassador Iddo Moed acknowledged that the motion was substantially softened from its original statements, but overall he said it still fell short in grasping the threat Israel faces and the reason why the war is still continuing: the more than 100 hostages still held captive by Hamas.

Late on Monday, the vast majority of the Liberal caucus and all of cabinet voted for an NDP opposition motion on the Israel-Hamas war, which passed because of the government’s support.

The vote in favour of the motion came after intense negotiations that went down to the wire and included an emergency cabinet meeting. Ultimately, the Liberals convinced the NDP to remove the most controversial element of the motion, which called for the recognition of a Palestinian state, and to temper much of the other language in it.

Such a motion is usually non-binding, but in this case Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters that her government negotiated so intensely to change it in order to ensure it could abide by its content.

“This is clearly the intent of this government: to make sure that we follow what is written in this motion,” she said.

John Ibbitson: A divide is growing between the Conservatives, Liberals on issue of Israeli and Palestinian rights

Among the 10-point motion that the House passed was the call for Ottawa to “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to Israel” and increase efforts to stop the illegal arms trade, including to Hamas.

“Anything that has to do with impeding Israel’s ability to defend itself would be counterproductive, and that was something that was part of the motion yesterday,” Mr. Moed said. “The motion’s language is there to weaken Israel’s ability to defend itself.”

Canada has already said that it stopped issuing military export permits to Israel – but the Department of Global Affairs said it is still reviewing applications for permits to export military goods to Israel “on a case-by-case basis,” despite the fact it has not issued new ones since Jan. 8.

This means Canada has not closed the door to future exports of military goods to the Israeli government.

Canada does not typically export full systems to Israel, but does export military end-use components on an annual basis, valued in the tens of millions of dollars. Waterloo, Ont-based Project Ploughshares, an arms control advocate, says by its count Canadian companies exported more than $21-million in defence equipment to Israeli customers in 2022, the latest year with complete data.

“Our approach to export permit reviews has not changed – all permit applications for controlled items are continuously reviewed on a case-by-case basis under Canada’s robust risk assessment framework, including against the Arms Trade Treaty criteria which are enshrined in the Export and Import Permits Act,” Global Affairs spokesman Jean-Pierre Godbout said in an e-mailed statement.

But, Mr. Godbout noted, that doesn’t mean Ottawa is ignoring new applications for permits.

“The department continues to review export permits requests on a case-by-case basis. The rapidly evolving situation affects GAC’s review process under our rigorous export regime,” he said.

Canada “supports Israel’s right to defend itself, in accordance with international law,” Mr. Godbout said. “In defending itself, Israel must comply with applicable international humanitarian law.”

Canada doesn’t normally release many details on defence exports to Israel or other countries.

Since 2015, however, the largest annual categories of shipments to Israel fall into three categories: bombs, torpedoes, missiles and other explosive devices; aircraft, drones, aero engines, aircraft equipment for military use and electronic equipment; spacecraft and components.

Israel’s arsenal includes F-35 fighters and Canada has contributed components to every F-35, according to the Canadian government.

A 2020-2021 study by the House of Commons foreign affairs committee obtained records that shed some light on other goods Canadian companies were seeking permission to export to Israel, including transport vehicles, circuit boards for Israel’s fleet of F-15 and V-22 aircraft, and components for radios.

The Canadian-made components that go into each F-35 don’t show up in Ottawa’s records of military exports because they are shipped to the U.S., where the aircrafts’ manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, is based, and Global Affairs does not publish the full value of annual military exports to the U.S.