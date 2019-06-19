‘It will not be free to pollute:’ Scheer outlines the Conservative environment plan

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his environment plan is the country’s best chance at meeting the Paris targets as he vowed to force large emitters to invest in green technology and use Canadian products to displace foreign energy sources.
Mr. Scheer delivered his final planned policy speech Wednesday evening in Quebec, outlining what steps he would take to protect the environment if the Conservatives form the next government after the October federal election. He has already outlined his foreign, economic, immigration and federalism policies.
In his speech on the environment, Mr. Scheer did not explicitly say a Conservative government would meet the Paris targets, but was quick to point out that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau committed to the Paris Agreement and promised to reach its target of reducing emissions 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030 – which had been set by the previous Conservative government, saying: “Not only is Canada failing to hit our targets, we are getting further and further away.”
Mr. Scheer said the Liberal carbon pricing plan isn’t the solution, pointing to a report last week from the Parliamentary Budget Office, which concluded the tax would have to rise to $102 a tonne by 2030 to meet the country’s international climate-change commitment if governments in Canada rely on carbon pricing alone.
“Conservatives know we can never out-promise the Liberals. But we can and we will out-deliver them,” said Mr. Scheer, as he walked through a number of former Conservative Prime Ministers’ achievements on environmental policy. “Protecting the environment is a core conservative principle."
A Conservative government would require Canadian companies to invest in emissions-reducing technology specific to their industry. “We will set this limit at 40 kilotons per year. That’s 10 kilotons stricter than the Liberals’ output-based system,” he said.
“Under the Conservative plan, it will not be free to pollute," said Mr. Scheer, adding that emitters who exceed the limits will be required to invest in technology that will lower emissions.
The plan says a future Conservative government would rebrand the country’s energy products, stamping them as “Canadian Clean” and market the products as an alternative to carbon-intensive options.
“The Trudeau Liberals often seem apologetic, even embarrassed, about what Canada has to offer. A Conservative government will proudly launch the ‘Canadian Clean’ brand,” the document says, as the Tories vow to support Canadian companies reach global markets.
Mr. Scheer said that Canada will not make a meaningful contribution to fighting climate change by focusing on its own emissions, saying it starts with exporting the country’s “environmental excellence.”
“By expanding out LNG capacity, we can help countries like China transition away from coal and dramatically lower global emissions.”
Greenpeace Canada energy strategist Keith Stewart said the blueprint is a “plan that only an oil lobbyist could love” and noted it hews closely to a recent “energy platform” released by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers.
Indeed, Mr. Scheer’s plan borrows a page from major oil and gas companies and Calgary executives who insist Canada should get credit on the international stage for displacing carbon-intensive energy sources such as coal with shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
The blueprint comes one day after the Liberals approved an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to nearly triple the flow of oil sands crude to Canada’s west coast.
The blueprint says Canada should be an active participant in negotiations around an obscure section of the Paris climate accord known as Article 6, “to ensure that our efforts are recognized.”
The provision could theoretically give Canada credit for reducing emissions in another country. But those rules have not been set, and experts say there is no guarantee that LNG shipments actually result in lower global emissions than otherwise would have been the case. Crucially, an importing country must agree to give Canada credit, something it is unlikely to do for free.
“Exporting more oil and gas is good for the economy, but it is not a climate-change solution. And it is not likely to generate a lot of international emission credits,” said Stewart Elgie, a professor of law and economics at the University of Ottawa.
Mr. Scheer is also promising to create a two-year tax credit plan, which his policy says will incentivize Canadians to use new energy products. The the tax credit would allow Canadians to receive a 20 per cent refundable credit on their income tax for green improvements to their homes of over $1,000 and up to $20,000. The party expects the credit to cost $900 million per year.
He is also proposing to create a “green patent credit" to help incentivize the green technology sector to research and develop products in Canada and which would reduce the small business tax credit for green technology companies from 15 to 5 per cent.