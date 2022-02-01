Vehicles continue to block downtown streets in Ottawa, Feb. 1, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said both the province and the country hears concerns of protesters who have descended on to the nation’s capital, but he said it is now time to let people in the city resume their lives.

While speaking in Ajax, Ont., Mr. Ford commented on the convoy that has brought Ottawa’s downtown core to a standstill with multiple road closures. Demonstrations are now in their fifth day.

There are a million people that live in Ottawa, Mr. Ford said Tuesday, as he tried to appeal to the protesters that their voices have been heard.

“The province hears the protesters, the country hears the protesters,” he said. “Now, it’s time to let the people in Ottawa get back to their lives. These business that have been closed for a while now. The restaurants want to reopen. So, I get it. I hear you. We have to let the people of Ottawa live their lives.”

Businesses that hoped to open on Monday with the loosening of provincial restrictions have also remained shuttered. Ottawa’s mayor told protesters on Monday that they have had their moment but it is time to move on and to give the city back to its residents.

Mr. Ford said Tuesday that he appreciates everything truckers have done since the beginning of the pandemic to bring in medical supplies and to stock grocery shelves.

Original protest organizers, who have called their efforts a “Freedom Convoy”, said their main goal was to raise concerns about the federal government making vaccination for truck drivers who cross the border mandatory. The policy took effect in January.

Asked whether he supported the truckers in their grievance against Ottawa’s vaccine mandate, Mr. Ford did not provide a clear answer, saying he both supported the truckers and vaccines while noting that 90 per cent of truckers are vaccinated.

But Mr. Ford said he cannot tolerate the desecration of memorials, for which he has “zero tolerance.” He also said flags, outside the Canadian flag, that are being waved around is “disgusting” in his opinion.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canadians were “shocked and frankly disgusted” by the actions of some of the protesters, including those who carried signs with swastikas, Confederate flags and other hate symbols.

Demonstrators also urinated on the National War Memorial, harassed staff and volunteers at a homeless shelter, and went unmasked into businesses that remained open.

“I want to be very clear; we are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless,” Mr. Trudeau said. “We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags, we won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

On Sunday, Ottawa Police estimated that the daily cost of policing the demonstration was $800,000. The police chief, Peter Sloly, also said there were several criminal investigations under way. There has so far been one arrest made connected to the protests.

“Every effort at negotiation and co-ordination, de-escalation, has continued throughout the last four days and will continue until the complete end of the demonstration,” Mr. Sloly said.

Justice Minister David Lametti said Tuesday that there is always a legitimate right to protest. But he said when protests appropriate symbols, such as those that are racist, and there are also calls for violent acts toward the Prime Minister, we need to consider that all rights are subject to reasonable limits in democratic societies.

With reports from Jeff Gray in Toronto and Janice Dickson and Marieke Walsh in Ottawa

