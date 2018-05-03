Jagmeet Singh leaves the people wanting more – in the form of answers

For a press conference about the accountability of an elected MP, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s event made it look strangely like the leader was running from questions.

Mr. Singh spent a few minutes reading a scripted, semi-informative statement about expelling Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from his caucus over harassment allegations, answered a few questions vaguely and rushed off. There wasn’t much accountability of the public kind.

The good news is that wasn’t because Mr. Singh was dodging the “scandal” of having a sexual harasser in his caucus. The #MeToo movement has made it clear sexual harassment is ubiquitous. The pressure on politicians is to show they won’t sweep allegations under the carpet. But political parties are also public institutions that have to set standards for handling them.

The bad news is that Mr. Singh’s vague report left the public in the dark. We know how the Weir episode ended. We don’t really know what “it” was. Sexual-harassment allegations are too important to be treated this way.

The issue is not, in the end, about whether Mr. Weir should have been booted from caucus. By the time Mr. Singh expelled him, Mr. Weir’s statements had created an irreparable breach with his caucus. He was never the most popular MP in caucus. But how will the NDP act if it’s someone else? The problem is the NDP left the public guessing about what Mr. Weir did and what its standards are.

It’s not simple, admittedly. Leaders must encourage sexual-harassment complainants with assurances of confidentiality. But confidentiality and secrecy are not the same. Canadian politicians, including Justin Trudeau and, now, Mr. Singh, have erred with secrecy.

Mr. Weir’s case was first brought up by MP Christine Moore, who said she’d heard of allegations he had harassed women. Mr. Singh said the allegations were not sexual, suspended Mr. Weir from caucus duties and called in University of Ottawa law professor Michelle Flaherty.

Mr. Weir has now complained Ms. Flaherty’s investigation unfairly sought to drum up complaints, but organizations must search for possible victims.

Still, the NDP hasn’t told the public what it found. Not really. The NDP said Ms. Flaherty “sustained” three allegations of sexual harassment and one of simple harassment. But it didn’t say what the allegations were.

The NDP said Mr. Weir “failed to read non-verbal cues in social situations” but he stopped when told his “advances” were unwanted. Mr. Weir, in a statement, said the investigator concluded he “had probably sat or stood too close to people at social events and engaged them in conversation more than they wished to speak with him.”

It’s hard to tell from the NDP whether Mr. Weir crossed a serious line, or was socially inept. The NDP initially decided to deal with it through conciliation and training.

That changed when Mr. Weir issued a statement about one of the complaints, the non-sexual one. Mr. Singh said that amounted to attacking a complainant and it meant Mr. Weir wasn’t serious about rehabilitation.

But Mr. Weir contests the idea this particular complaint was harassment at all. He issued his statement after the CBC quoted the unnamed complainant saying Mr. Weir has spoken to her in an “angry and belligerent way.” Mr. Weir insists he tried to contact Mr. Singh’s office and when he didn’t hear back, decided to respond publicly.

His statement said the complainant wasn’t his employee, but a staffer of former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair who was trying to stop him from speaking about carbon taxes at the 2016 Saskatchewan NDP convention.

Is that what happened? A convention argument? It may be more, but the NDP didn’t say. Surely, the NDP can tell the public the nature of this non-sexual harassment case, and how it was judged.

It’s still true that Mr. Weir burnt his bridges. His statement about that complaint included suggestions he was railroaded by Mr. Mulcair, MP Charlie Angus and Ms. Moore. Once it was public, he was going to be booted.

But that harassment complaint ended up back in the murky world of politicking. Mr. Weir is describing the investigation as deeply flawed. The point of a political party’s investigation of sexual harassment is to take action against perpetrators, but also to show potential complainants and the public there’s a credible way to deal with anyone accused of sexual harassment. The NDP kept that all secret.