Jagmeet Singh seeks to rally New Democrats as glitchy policy convention wraps up

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh aims to energize the grassroots on the final day of a virtual convention riddled with hiccups and frustrations over the first two days.

Singh is scheduled to address more than 2,000 delegates assembled online to debate and vote on resolutions that will guide the NDP campaign platform ahead of a possible election later this year.

He has consistently emerged as the most popular federal leader in recent polls, but the party often falls short of 20 per cent support.

At the ballot box, Singh will be fighting for Liberal seats while also seeking to stave off challenges from Conservatives gunning for trade union votes and Greens explicitly targeting NDP voters.

His speech today will also look to shore up solidarity within the party at a convention that saw glitches and procedural delays threaten to sideline policy debate as tensions emerged over how far left the party should tack.

Resolutions on deck for a vote today include proposals to insert the word “socialism” into the party constitution and implement all 231 recommendations to emerge from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

