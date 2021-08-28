 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Jagmeet Singh vows to eliminate interest on student loans, forgive debt

Sudbury, Ontario
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh respond to questions after meeting with Grand Chief Arlen Dumas, right, Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, in Winnipeg, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pledging financial breaks for Canadian students, vowing to do away with interest on federal student loans “immediately and permanently” as well as forgive student debt.

Singh spoke Saturday at a campaign stop outside of Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election.

Singh says students have been among the Canadians hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and forgiving their debt would give youth a necessary leg up.

Story continues below advertisement

Laurentian recently had nearly 60 undergraduate programs and 11 graduate programs axed amid a restructuring plan, which Singh says “could have been avoided” with aid from the federal government under Liberal leader Justin Trudeau.

Singh says Laurentian is vital to the North, calling the recent cuts “a devastating blow” to Indigenous and Francophone communities in the area.

Singh is also calling for a national vaccine passport, saying the federal government has a role to play in providing Canadians with proof of vaccination that would make international and local travel easier.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies