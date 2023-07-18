Open this photo in gallery: Explorer and filmmaker James Cameron has made multiple dives by submersible to the Titanic, and in 2012 he used the Deepsea Challenger submersible to travel 11 kilometres down into the world’s deepest place, the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

James Cameron, who has travelled to the deepest known point of the world’s oceans, says the Titan tragedy was an “outlier” among deep-sea submersible efforts, but regulation may be inevitable when such vessels carry tourists.

The privately operated Titan submersible, with five aboard, went missing near the end of June during a dive to the wreckage of the Titanic and was found to have imploded, killing all aboard. The wreckage of the vessel, owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, was found about 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.

“I can imagine some new regulatory effort coming out of this,” the Canadian-born director of such classic feature films as The Terminator, Avatar and the 1997 drama Titanic – which won 11 Oscars – told a news conference on Tuesday in Ottawa.

Mr. Cameron noted that the 1912 sinking of the Titanic set in motion the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, a maritime-safety treaty that sets safety standards for building, equipping and operating merchant ships. It has been updated several times since first being adopted in 1914.

“We have to be reminded of the possibility of human failure,” he said.

That said, Mr. Cameron noted that there is no real international authority governing deep submergence exploration. He did not elaborate on a possible regulatory framework.

OceanGate has been criticized since the disaster by safety experts and engineers for the materials and design used in the submersible while its statements about accepting risk have come under scrutiny.

Officials in both Canada and the United States have launched investigations into the Titan disaster blamed by the U.S. Coast Guard on a “catastrophic implosion.”

Jen Gerson: The Titan submersible was a tragic tourist trap for the wealthy

Mr. Cameron has made multiple dives by submersible to the Titanic. And in 2012, he used the Deepsea Challenger submersible to travel 11 kilometres down into the world’s deepest place, the Mariana Trench in the Pacific Ocean. Over time, he noted that he used the Challenger to travel multiple times to depths beyond the wreckage of the Titanic.

On Tuesday, he was at the headquarters of the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa where the Deepsea Challenger is being displayed through to September. He was accompanied by Joe MacInnis, a Canadian physician-explorer, who supported Mr. Cameron’s expeditions, including the Challenger project.

Mr. Cameron said it’s important for people to remember there have been 50 years of such dives, enabling research, and including safe tourist dives.

“This is an extreme outlier of a data point, that, in a sense, proves the rule, and the rule is we have been safe for a half a century,” he said.

Asked whether he was concerned about risk when he travelled in the Challenger, Mr. Cameron said precautions were taken as part of the effort to develop the submersible.

“I was pretty concerned about the implosion risk. On the other hand, as I mentioned, over a seven-year period, we did test after test, and scenario after scenario and a lot and autopilot training and so on,” he said.

Mr. Cameron said, in preparing, that he did 10-or-12-hour simulated dives with simulated fire and other incidents run through his computer.

“We did it like NASA so I entered this vehicle with great confidence in the vehicle.”

The filmmaker said it appeared the operators of the Titan did not do the same advance planning. “They didn’t approach it with that same rigour and discipline, unfortunately,” he said.

“The ocean is a very unforgiving environment.”

Transport Canada said, in a statement on Tuesday, that it would be premature to comment on potential changes to the regulatory framework, or on potential work regarding submersibles by the International Maritime Organization.

Any operator wishing to register a submersible in Canada, the statement said, would be subject to oversight by Transport Canada under the Canada Shipping Act, 2001.