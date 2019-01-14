Jane Philpott replaces Scott Brison at Treasury Board as Trudeau shuffles cabinet

With 10 months to go before the next election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a small cabinet shuffle that moves Jane Philpott, one of his most trusted ministers, from Indigenous Services to President of the Treasury Board.

The shuffle was triggered by outgoing Treasury Board President Scott Brison’s decision to step down from cabinet after deciding not to run for election.

Two current ministers were also shuffled Monday, while two MPs were elevated to cabinet.

Veterans Affairs minister Seamus O’Regan will take over Ms. Philpott’s duties at Indigenous Services, while Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould moves to Veterans Affairs.

Joining cabinet for the first time is David Lametti, who jumps into the senior position of Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, while Bernadette Jordan becomes Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Mr. Lametti is a Yale-educated former Associate Dean at McGill University, where he was a Professor of Law. Since the Liberals formed government in 2015, he has held two parliamentary secretary positions; first to International Trade Minister and then more recently as the parliamentary secretary to the innovation minister.

Ms. Jordan, who represents the Nova Scotia riding of South Shore-St. Margarets, will replace Mr. Brison as the only member of cabinet from Nova Scotia.

She is a former parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Democratic Institutions and will be the first female in cabinet to represent a Nova Scotia riding.