Jean Charest won’t run for Conservative leadership

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will not seek to take the helm of the federal Conservatives.

“After careful consideration, I will not be running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada," Mr. Charest said in a statement Tuesday.

He said one of the main factors in his decision were leadership rules that he said “do not favour external candidates." In an interview with Radio-Canada, CBC’s French language network, he said the tight timelines made it difficult to recruit enough members or set up a national organization.

Mr. Charest also cited his “deep convictions” on social issues in his statement as another consideration when weighing a run and said the party has changed since he left in 1998, but didn’t elaborate further.

“I am deeply concerned that the people of Canada are politically divided and that this has already become an obstacle to our economic growth. Canada needs a national political alternative striving to represent each and every region of our country,” Mr. Charest said in the statement.

He urged federal Tories to offer voters "a credible and ambitious plan in regard to the management of our natural resources and the fight against climate change."

Mr. Charest served in former prime minister Brian Mulroney’s cabinet, and became Progressive Conservative leader in 1994 before going to provincial politics to lead the Quebec Liberal Party in 1998. Under his tenure the party won three provincial elections in 2003, 2007 and 2008, before losing in 2012.

After leaving public life Mr. Charest went to work for the Canadian law firm McCarthy Tétrault. As speculation about his leadership ramped up so did the scrutiny of his private sector work and history in government. The Globe and Mail reported earlier this month that one of his clients was Chinese telecommunications company Huawei and last week police warrants were released that considered allegations of illegal fundraising in the Quebec Liberal Party during Mr. Charest’s tenure as leader.

Conservative strategist Tim Powers says Mr. Charest faced a lot of opposition in Conservative circles as he decided whether to run for the leadership.

“It was frustrating to me," Mr. Powers, who has not backed any leadership contenders, said in an interview Tuesday.

“Some of the tribes in the Conservative Party were out to take him out from day one and that’s damn unfortunate," Mr. Powers said.

The Conservative leadership race to replace Andrew Scheer officially started last week. Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu and former cabinet minister Peter MacKay were first to throw their hat in the ring.

Ontario Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole and Pierre Poilievre have been preparing campaigns, but have not formally entered.

Former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose hasn’t ruled out a run for the leadership.

- With a file from Canadian Press