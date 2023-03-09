Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told MPs Thursday while she denied a visa to a suspected Chinese political operative last fall it is harder to expel Beijing’s diplomats already in Canada without clear evidence of their foreign interference.

Ms. Joly said Ottawa also has to weigh the risk of a tit-for-tat reaction from Beijing that could harm Canada’s ability to have “eyes and ears” on the ground in China.

“Let me tell you if we have any clear evidence of any wrongdoing we will send diplomats packing very very quickly,” she told a Commons committee studying Chinese in interference in the 2019 and 2020 elections.

Appearing before the Commons committee on Procedure and House affairs, Ms. Joly confirmed a report in The Globe and Mail that she denied a visa to a diplomat suspected of being sent here to engage in foreign interference.

“When China wanted to send a political operative last fall, we decided to deny a visa which was obviously the right thing to do,” she said. “I believe it is easier to prevent. I think the question afterward, when it comes to diplomats in our country, is how do you make sure you have the evidence to deal with an expulsion and what are the impacts of an expulsion.”

Ms. Joly acknowledged that Canada has not expelled any Chinese diplomats despite Canadian Security and Intelligence Service reports seen by The Globe and Mail that explain how China has interfered in the last two elections.

“One visa denied. Not a single diplomat expelled. Hardly the action of a government that takes Beijing’s interference seriously,” Conservative MP Michael Cooper said.

NDP MP Rachel Blaney asked whether the minister was aware of a Feb. 17 Globe and Mail report that outlined Chinese interference in the 2021 election. CSIS documents referred to the former Chinese consul general in Vancouver who talked November 2021 of the defeat of an MP in the 2021 election and said this loss “proved their strategy and tactics were good and contributed to achieving their goals while still adhering to the local political customs.” A national security source in the Globe story said the MP was former Conservative Member of Parliament Kenny Chiu.

“Were you aware of this? Were there any actions taken upon by yourself and the department to pressure the Chinese government to withdraw her as a diplomat,” Ms. Blaney asked.

Ms. Joly said it is difficult to discuss sensitive intelligence but acknowledged that she might not have seen the report. She has since asked for all intelligence reports on Chinese intelligence.

“When it comes to activities of foreign actors in the country, the foreign affairs minister was not made aware. And since then I have made sure that changed,” Ms. Joly said. “As minister of foreign affairs I need to make sure that I have access to that information.”

Mr. Cooper noted that China’s ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu was summoned for an official reprimand over China’s spy balloon and illegal police stations in Canada. He asked how many times the envoy was called in over election interference.

Senior foreign affairs official Jennie Chen told the committee that the first time Ottawa lodged an official complaint with the ambassador about Chinese interference was on Feb. 24. That was a week after the Globe and Mail first reported on how Beijing employed a sophisticated strategy to disrupt Canada’s democracy in the 2021 federal election campaign as Chinese diplomats and their proxies backed the re-election of Justin Trudeau’s Liberals – but only to another minority government – and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing.

Ms. Joly said she raised Chinese election interference with China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang at a G20 meeting last week.

“I looked him in the eye,” Ms. Joly said, telling him Canada would not tolerate foreign interference in domestic affairs.

Ms Joly also told MPs that a report that two Chinese police stations are operating in Montreal is inaccurate. She pointed to testimony from RCMP deputy Commissioner Michael Duheme to the committee last week when he said all Chinese police stations operating in Canada have been shut down.

As the Globe reported Thursday, despite the current tensions, China is still making an effort to smooth relations with Canada.

Wang Shouwen, a high-ranking Chinese official, led a delegation to Ottawa this week where he met with senior bureaucrats from several government departments including David Morrison, deputy minister of foreign affairs, as well as Rob Stewart, deputy minister of international trade. Mr. Wang is a senior Chinese Communist Party official at the Ministry of Commerce and serves as vice-minister of commerce as well as the China International Trade Representative.

The government declined to identify the officials whom Mr. Wang met with at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and at Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED), which is in charge of vetting foreign takeovers.

Laurie Bouchard, a spokesperson for Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, said the minister did not attend the meetings.

“ISED officials met with Chinese officials at their request,” Ms. Bouchard said in a statement.

“ISED officials reiterated in no uncertain terms that Canada would continue to keep a strong stance on foreign investments from state-owned enterprises.”

Mr. Wang also met Tuesday with Senator Peter Boehm, chair of the Senate committee on foreign affairs and international trade. Mr. Boehm, a former Canadian diplomat named to the Red Chamber by Mr. Trudeau in 2018, said he invited other senators to the meeting but nobody chose to attend.

“They are obviously on a charm offensive of some kind,” Mr. Boehm said of the Chinese.

He said the Chinese officials indicated that Beijing would like Ottawa’s support in its application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a free-trade deal among 11 Pacific Rim states, including Canada. Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China has threatened to invade, has also applied to join the Trans-Pacific pact.