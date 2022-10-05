Foreign Minister Melanie Joly speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington on Sept. 30.Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is trying to help broker a plan to get Haiti on its feet after a gas shortage that has sparked violence.

“We need to be in crisis-management mode,” she said in a Wednesday interview from Peru.

“There is no security in Haiti right now; gangs have taken control of all levels of society.”

She spoke at the start of the general assembly of the Organization of American States, which includes most countries across the Americas.

Joly is convening a meeting with Haiti and nearby countries to push for a plan to fix fuel shortages that have caused protests, looting and a health-care collapse.

She said that should include sanctions for gang members who are blocking access to fuel and a governance plan to weed out corruption.

“We need to support a Haitian-led solution, and we need to push (political) parties because the status quo is not an option.”

Joly said Canada will also try to fight online misinformation that blames soaring inflation on the United States, instead of on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

There have been food shortages in parts of South America, and gas has become unaffordable in some small Caribbean states, she noted.

“Inequality is linked to the compounded crises that many people across the hemisphere are facing,” she said, adding that Canada is also pushing to reform global financial institutions.

“Many countries are facing dramatic budget issues and we cannot let them down because (in) doing so, we are letting down millions of people.”

For years, members of the Organization of American States have debated whether to include non-democratic countries. Cuba’s membership is on hold, while Nicaragua pulled out this year after condemnation of its human ights record.

Venezuela is technically still a member of the group, though countries including Canada tried to have a delegate of the democratic opposition represented, instead of one sent by Nicolas Maduro’s brutal dictatorship.

“This is not the kind of context Canada hoped to be operating in,” said Maxwell Cameron, a University of British Columbia political science professor who specializes in Latin America.

“These are difficult times for a country like Canada that wants to be as much as possible a neutral broker that embraces multilateralism and democracy, that isn’t being seen as aligned perfectly with the United States.”

Canada previously helped lead a push to delegitimize Venezuela’s dictatorship and recognize dissident leader Juan Guaido as the country’s head of government.

But Cameron said after little success, leaders must now decide how much they can work with the regime.

“One has to be pragmatic,” he said.

“It’s time for a reset of that policy; it’s time to look beyond Guaido, and time to begin a new strategy.”

Cameron said a shift to authoritarianism in Guatemala and El Salvador raises further questions.

Joly said Canada maintains relations with Cuba while speaking out strongly against authoritarian states.

“We condemn the human rights violations of the Maduro regime, and we are asking and pushing for parties to go back to the negotiation table,” she said.