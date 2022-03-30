Former chief of the defence staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference June 26, 2020 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Canada’s former top soldier Jonathan Vance pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstruction of justice connected to a sexual misconduct investigation.

In a virtual appearance at the Ottawa court, Mr. Vance’s lawyer, Rodney Sellar, advocated for a discharge for his client.

Mr. Sellar made submissions to the court Wednesday from past military colleagues who attested to Mr. Vance’s character in an effort to justify the discharge.

Mr. Vance was chief of defence staff until January 2021. Allegations levelled against Mr. Vance in February, 2021, sparked a sexual harassment reckoning within the Canadian Forces.

The sexual misconduct investigation into Mr. Vance ended with no service code charges related to the allegations against him. Global News reported that his top rank in the military made it impossible to try him in the military justice system.

Mr. Vance has previously denied any wrongdoing and the criminal case was scheduled to go ahead in May 2023.

The case was sent to the civilian court system after investigators referred it there, citing what they described as “the limitations of the military justice system” in trying Canada’s top military officer.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service alleged in court documents that Vance repeatedly contacted a woman identified as “K.B.” in early February and “tried to persuade her to make false statements about their past relationship” to military investigators.

Major Kellie Brennan told a parliamentary committee in April that she and Mr. Vance had an inappropriate relationship that started in 2001 and continued after he became chief of the defence staff in 2015.

Maj. Brennan also told the committee she had recorded Mr. Vance telling her on the phone what to tell military police, and had turned those recordings over to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

With a report from The Canadian Press.

