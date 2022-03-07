Tamara Lich, organizer for a protest convoy by truckers and supporters demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, delivers a statement during a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

An Ontario judge ruled Monday that Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich can be released on bail, reversing a prior decision.

Justice John Johnston delivered his decision on Monday afternoon in an Ottawa courtroom and said it is highly unlikely that Ms. Lich, who has no criminal record, would face a penitentiary sentence if convicted.

He said that a judge in Ms. Lich’s original bail hearing did not engage in analysis of this, which contributed to error in law.

Ms. Lich has been charged with mischief and interfering with the lawful use and operation of property.

The 49-year-old from Medicine Hat organized the GoFundMe page for the convoy protest. She is a former member of the governing council of the separatist Maverick Party in Alberta.

Among his findings, Justice Johnston found a proposed surety, whom cannot be identified due to a publication ban, is considered credible.

Justice Johnston said that Ms. Lich must adhere to a number of conditions, including to leave Ottawa within 24 hours upon her release and to depart Ontario within 72 hours.

On Feb. 22, Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois denied bail for Ms. Lich.

Justice Bourgeois said there was a “substantial risk” that Ms. Lich would reoffend if she was released, and that she would not follow a court order to stop the illegal activity she is accused of committing.

