The federal Justice department says it turned over a further 17 pages of RCMP investigative files on Friday to the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass killing of 22 people in Nova Scotia.

Department spokesman Ian McLeod said another three pages have been withheld as Justice lawyers determine if they should be disclosed to the Mass Casualty Commission [MCC], which is investigating the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.

“Three remaining pages are still being reviewed for any necessary redactions,” Mr. McLeod said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

He said Justice lawyers had initially withheld 35 pages from the commission and handed over 12 documents on May 30. The package included four pages of notes from RCMP Superintendent Darren Campbell, outlining an April 28, 2020, conversation with the country’s top Mountie and her Nova Scotia commanders.

Those notes allege that RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki berated Supt. Campbell when he refused to prematurely release details on the type of weapons used in the shooting. She told her officers she had promised the “minister of public safety and the Prime Minister’s Office” to reveal what kind of firearms were used to build support for the Liberal government’s gun agenda.

The allegations in Supt. Campbell’s investigative file have ignited a storm of political controversy and resulted in a parliamentary hearing into whether Commissioner Lucki attempted to compromise a police investigation for political purposes.

In the statement last week, Commissioner Lucki said she regretted “the way I approached the meeting and the impact it had on those in attendance.” She has yet to confirm or deny the allegations in Supt. Campbell’s written notes.

Mr. McLeod said there was no political involvement from the office of Justice Minister David Lametti in the decision to withhold documents. Justice department lawyers review all documents handed over to the commission for cabinet confidences, solicitor-client privilege and other personal information, he said.

“Both the review and the disclosure of documents is work undertaken by officials for the Department of Justice/Attorney General Canada, and does not involve the minister or his office,” he said. “The MCC was not told by the department that those 35 pages were being reviewed.”

The commission has demanded to know why Ottawa withheld any of the documents from its inquiry after it subpoenaed the RCMP’s entire investigative file last June, including the notes of Supt. Campbell.

The commission’s investigations director Barbara McLean said Friday the Justice Department sent 132 pages in February, 2022, that did not include Supt. Campbell’s notes about the conversation with Commissioner Lucki.

Supt. Campbell said in his notes that he did not want to release the type of weapons used in the shooting rampage because the RCMP were working with U.S. authorities on the investigation. Three of the weapons were smuggled in from Maine. Supt. Campbell’s notes say he objected to Commissioner Lucki’s request to reveal the weapons because he believed it would jeopardize the cross-border investigation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government did have “a lot questions” for the RCMP about the shootings and that he received regular briefings on it. But he maintained there was no “undue influence or pressure” on the Commissioner to push for the public release of the weapons information.

Emergencies Minister Bill Blair, who was public safety minister at the time, said last week that Supt. Campbell was referring to a conversation of which he has no knowledge, since he was not part of it. He noted, though, that Commissioner Lucki has said she takes the “principle of police independence extremely seriously.”

Supt. Campbell is not the only member of the RCMP who has talked about pressure from Ottawa.

Lisa Scanlan, the RCMP’s former director of strategic communications in Halifax, told the investigation that federal officials, including Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Blair, “were weighing in on what we could and couldn’t say” during media briefings.

The transcript of her remarks was heavily redacted in some sections before its release, so some details of the testimony remain secret.

At another point, Ms. Scanlan talked about Commissioner Lucki’s conduct in an interview and attributes what happened to “political pressure,” adding “that is 100 per cent Minister Blair and the Prime Minister.”

She then told investigators: “We have a Commissioner that does not push back.”

Conservative public safety critic Raquel Dancho has accused the Liberal government of engaging in a cover-up. She wants Justice Minister Lametti to appear before the Commons public safety and national security committee next month to explain what happened.

The committee voted last Thursday to hold a hearing in July and to call Commissioner Lucki and other Mounties involved in the April 28, 2020, discussion. The committee also wants to hear from Mr. Blair.

