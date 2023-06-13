Open this photo in gallery: Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner responds to a reporters question during a news conference, in Ottawa, on June 13.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada says the allegations against former justice Russell Brown are lamentable, but Canadians should take heart in the fact there was a process at hand to deal with the situation.

At his annual news conference Tuesday, Richard Wagner said ethical complaints against judges are never acceptable.

“It’s unfortunate,” Chief Justice Wagner told journalists in his first detailed comments since Mr. Brown resigned Monday, after eight years on the Supreme Court. “One complaint is one too many. It should never happen, but that’s reality – it happens.

“What I am saying is we’re lucky in this country to have some institutions to take care of those things.

“I take some pride in the fact that in Canada, judges, federal judges and provincial judges are governed by ethical principles, and if they don’t follow [them], if they make an error, a mistake serious enough, there is a process, there is a way to deal with that.”

However, he said he shares public concerns about transparency in the judicial conduct process, saying, since he became chief justice in 2018, there has been something to be corrected in an opaque, costly and slow process that he is “not comfortable” with.

As a result, he said he has asked for reforms and is happy to see government has decided to legislate on the issue through legislation leading to the current Bill C-9, now before the Senate.

The bill would amend the Judges Act to create a new process for the Canadian Judicial Council to review misconduct allegations that are not serious enough to warrant a judge’s removal. It would also create a new panel to review complaints and determine whether a judge’s removal from office could be justified.

The Canadian Judicial Council, which works at arms length from the executive and legislative branches of the government, currently has authority over federally appointed judges and it receives, reviews and deals with complaints.

Mr. Brown resigned Monday, choosing to step down rather than face a public hearing over allegations he harassed women in an Arizona hotel in January.

It is the first time a justice on the country’s most powerful court has quit over a misconduct claim since a public complaints process was created in 1971.

On Tuesday, Chief Justice Wagner said Mr. Brown had been absent from the Court since Feb. 1 while the Canadian Judicial Council reviewed a complaint against him.

“Upon receiving the complaint, I called Justice Brown and he agreed that the only course of action would be for him to stay away from the court pending the resolution of the complaint,” he said.

The chief justice said that although he chairs the council, he has no role to play in the investigation process.

Last Thursday, the Canadian Judicial Council was set to announce it would be holding a public hearing into the allegations, but delayed releasing its decision to give Justice Brown time to consider his options.

The council has the authority to recommend a judge’s dismissal. Since the council was established in 1971, it has recommended five federally appointed judges be dismissed, but none from the Supreme Court.

On Monday, Mr. Brown issued a defiant statement, saying his accuser made false allegations to avoid being charged himself for assault.

“Because the allegations made against me are false, I had hoped this issue would be dispensed with quickly and would not significantly impact the Court’s business,” Mr. Brown said. “Sadly, that has not been the case.”

The father of two, said he was resigning because a complaint against him had taken him off the court for four months already and the disciplinary process would likely have lasted until 2024, straining the court, his family and himself.

The resignation of the 57-year-old judge, a 2015 appointee of Stephen Harper, means the loss of a strong conservative voice urging restraint on a court known for its liberal rulings.

Mr. Wagner had no specific comment to offer on prospective replacements for Mr. Brown, saying that is the call of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I am looking forward to this new appointment, and working with this new person as soon as possible. Our session will start in October. I would hope this new judge would be appointed by then.”

On Parliament Hill, Justice Minister David Lametti, asked about the search for a new justice, told journalists that the hope is to have someone who combines a great deal of intellectual capacity with diversity.

“The bench has to look like the rest of Canada,” he said.