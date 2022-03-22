NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in the fall of 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a deal has been struck with the NDP to prop up the minority Liberal government until 2025 in exchange for parliamentary co-operation and progress on key NDP policies including an income-based dental care program, and issues such as housing and climate change.

Mr. Trudeau held an early morning news conference to announce the Liberal-NDP pact that commits the New Democrats to pass its budget bills and any non-confidence motions that could lead to a general election.

“This supply and confidence agreement starts today and will be in place until the end of this Parliament in 2025,” Mr. Trudeau said. “The government can function with predictability and stability, present and implement budgets and get things done for Canadians.”

The NDP have promised to pass the next four Liberal budgets and help defeat non-confidence measures proposed by the other opposition parties. The government has promised to consult the NDP on legislation and to make senior civil servants available for briefings on policy and legislation.

Mr. Trudeau has committed to meeting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh on a quarterly basis and the party house and whips will meet regularly.

One of the key parts of the deal is to bring in a dental care program for low-income Canadians, beginning this year for people under 12 years old. It will be expanded to under 18 year old, seniors and people with disabilities in 2023 and fully implemented in 2024 for those with incomes under $90,000.

They have also stuck a deal to control parliamentary committees to block the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois from launching inquiries that are uncomfortable for the Trudeau minority government.

Mr. Trudeau outlined several areas of policy focus that will result from the deal, including a new dental program for low-income Canadians, climate change, Indigenous reconciliation and other areas. Ottawa will also proceed with its campaign promise to tax big banks and financial institutions, an idea strongly supported by New Democrats.

“We will deliver a fairer tax system for the middle class by addressing the profits made by financial institutions during the pandemic and we will work together to strengthen our democracy and eliminate barriers to voting and participation,” he said.

“We know that delivering for Canadians needs to, at the same time, reassure them that democracy is strong and that government is being held to account and that’s exactly what this agreement is focused on,” Mr. Trudeau said. He said the deal shows the two parties have broad areas of disagreement.

“We should be able to work constructively together and not have Parliament be obstructive.”

