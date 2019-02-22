Justin Trudeau continues Canadian east coast tour in Newfoundland and Labrador

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability at the Black Cultural Centre For Nova Scotia in Dartmouth, N.S., on Feb. 21, 2019. Riley Smith /The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his East Coast tour Friday with a stop in Newfoundland, where he stressed the importance of supporting university research.

Trudeau visited the Core Science Facility, under construction at Memorial University in St. John’s.

The project is expected to be completed by 2020 and Trudeau says infrastructure projects like the centre are important in supporting innovation, research and science – things he says are all “essential elements to a thriving economy.”

Trudeau deflected reporters’ questions on some local issues including the federal loan guarantee for the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric megaproject and the need for a new prison in St. John’s, saying he was looking forward to discussing issues important to the province in a meeting later today with Premier Dwight Ball.

However, Trudeau says his government is committed to the province, as evidenced by its financial support of infrastructure projects such as the science facility at Memorial.

The prime minister said his government had approved more than 350 infrastructure projects in Newfoundland and Labrador since 2016.