Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s not sure there is a strong business case for exporting natural gas directly from the East Coast or Quebec – an assessment he delivered as he welcomed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is in Canada seeking alternatives to buying energy from Russia.

Mr. Trudeau, who is poised to sign an agreement with Mr. Scholz Tuesday on exporting hydrogen to Germany, was asked during a press conference in Montreal why he’s not devoting more attention to sending natural gas to Europe. Canada is the fifth largest producer of natural gas in the world.

Germany is engulfed in an energy crisis after Russia dramatically cut deliveries of natural gas to the European power – a development that followed hefty sanctions imposed on Moscow by Berlin and other Western countries for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military assault on Ukraine. Germany is restarting coal plants and travelling far afield – even to Qatar – seeking natural gas to make up for shortfalls from Russia.

He said possible Central Canadian or East Coast locations for plants to convert natural gas to liquified natural gas (LNG are all far from the Alberta oil patch.

“LNG conversion plants are usually placed close to the sources of LNG. And as we look at the possibility of LNG plants on the East Coast, able to ship directly to Germany, we find ourselves a long way from the gas fields in Western Canada.”

Mr. Scholz’s three-day trip to Canada is part of the German government’s efforts to become less dependent on Russian gas and mineral supplies by deepening energy and raw materials partnerships with other countries.

But the German leader’s trip does not include a visit to Calgary, which is arguably the headquarters of Canada’s energy industry. Instead he’s visiting Montreal, Toronto and a remote location in western Newfoundland where proponents hope to produce hydrogen years in the future.

“There are a number of potential projects, including [in Saint John], and some others, that are on the books, for which there has never been a strong business case because of the distance from the gas fields,” he said.

He said proponents are now evaluating whether the changed circumstances Europe – where Germany is facing energy rationing due to restricted Russian energy flows – “makes it a worthwhile business case” to make investments in East Coast LNG facilities.

Mr. Trudeau said if a business case were found for LNG exports from the East Coast, the Canada government would help ease the regulatory burden facing project proponents.

“From the government’s standpoint, easing the processes because of the difficulty that Germany is facing, to make sure we can move through regulatory hurdles more quickly, is something we are willing to do,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“But there needs to be a business case. It needs to make sense for Germany to be receiving LNG directly from the East Coast. Those are discussions that are ongoing right now between our ministers, between various companies to see if indeed it makes sense.”

Currently, the fastest route for Canadian natural gas to Europe is through existing pipelines through the United States that take the commodity to the LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast. “Right now our best capacity is to continue to contribute to the global market to displace gas that Europe and Germany can then locate from other sources,” Mr. Trudeau said.

