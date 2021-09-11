 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Justin Trudeau rejects claim that he wanted Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie about SNC-Lavalin affair

Kristy Kirkup
Mississauga
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont., on Sept. 11, 2021.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Saturday he did not want Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie about the SNC-Lavalin affair, as the former justice minister and attorney-general writes in her new book.

“I would never do that. I would never ask her that,” Mr. Trudeau said at a news conference in Mississauga. “That is simply not true.”

In an excerpt from her book, ‘Indian’ in the Cabinet: Speaking Truth to Power, which will be published Tuesday, Ms. Wilson-Raybould tells a different story and sheds new light on the SNC-Lavalin affair. More than two years ago, Mr. Trudeau’s government was dogged by questions about Ms. Wilson-Raybould being pressured to strike a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin so the engineering and construction firm could avoid criminal charges.

Story continues below advertisement

In the prologue of the book, released to The Globe and Mail on Saturday, Ms. Wilson-Raybould describes a meeting she had with Mr. Trudeau about the matter in 2019 where she said she could see his agitation building and his mood shifting.

“I remember seeing it. I remember feeling it,” she wrote. “I had seen and felt this before on a few occasions, when he would get frustrated and angry. But this was different. He became strident and disputed everything I had said. He made it clear that everyone in his office was telling the truth and that I, and by extension Jessica Prince, my chief of staff, and others, were not. He told me I had not experienced what I said I did.”

Ms. Wilson-Raybould also said she knew in this meeting what Mr. Trudeau “was really asking.”

“In that moment, I knew he wanted me to lie – to attest that what had occurred had not occurred,” she wrote. “For me, this was just more evidence that he did not know me, did not know who I was or where I was from. Me – lie to protect a Crown government acting badly; a political party; a leader who was not taking responsibility. He must be delusional.”

When asked why Canadians should believe him and not Ms. Wilson-Raybould, he said this is a question many had two years ago and the issue was talked about, studied and written on extensively before the last election. He also said that he has reflected that over the years in government, “you end up carrying a number of things.”

He also said it is “unfortunate” when people who share a similar “optimistic vision for the country” end up moving in different directions and disagreeing.

“It is no fun and it’s not something anyone wants to have to go through,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Trudeau said that his government has also accomplished big things, citing examples such as work on climate change, medical assistance in dying and on reconciliation. He also said that his focus for the last six years, since the Liberals came to power, has been on Canadians.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole responded to Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s book excerpt Saturday by stating that the SNC-Lavalin affair is an example of how Mr. Trudeau and the Liberals cannot be trusted to do the right thing.

“Canadians no longer believe Justin Trudeau,” he said at a campaign news conference in Whitby, Ont.

Mr. Trudeau ran on “sunny ways” and promised a different style and approach to politics, Mr. O’Toole said, but now it is clear how he treated Ms. Wilson-Raybould and put the “interests of a corporate entity lobbying about a judicial proceeding ahead of doing the right thing for a cabinet minister.”

“It’s a reminder that Mr. Trudeau will say and do anything to win and never has any intention of actually putting Canadians and the needs of the country first,” Mr. O’Toole said.

“I have great respect for Ms. Wilson-Raybould and I think her departure from politics is yet another sign that Mr. Trudeau has constantly, constantly let people down and misrepresented himself. He’s run the most corrupt, cover-up prone government in our history.”

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking in Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s former riding of Vancouver Granville on Saturday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the revelations from Ms. Wilson-Raybould’s book are “shocking” but that they are not surprising.

“We’ve always believed what Jody Wilson-Raybould has had to say,” he said, adding that Mr. Trudeau has shown a troubling pattern of behaviour.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould is not seeking re-election. When she announced her decision not to run again in July, she said Parliament has become more and more toxic and ineffective while simultaneously marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds. In her view, politics is “increasingly a disgraceful triumph of harmful partisanship over substantive action.”

With report from Bill Curry in Whitby, Ont., and Menaka Raman-Wilms in Vancouver.

Follow the party leaders and where they stand on the issues this election campaign by signing up for our Morning or Evening Update newsletters.

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies