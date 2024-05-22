Trudeau resists MPs’ calls to recognize Palestinian state now after announcement from Norway, Spain and Ireland

Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to a question from the opposition during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on May 22.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau’s government is resisting calls from within the Liberal caucus and from the New Democratic Party to follow the lead of Norway, Ireland and Spain and immediately recognize a Palestinian state.

Those three countries announced on Wednesday that they would grant recognition next week and said they hoped other Western countries would follow their lead.

In the House of Commons, challenged by NDP foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson to “take a stand”, Mr. Trudeau said Canada is “prepared to recognize the state of Palestine at the right time – not necessarily as the last step along the path.”

“We urgently need to build a credible path towards lasting peace. We oppose efforts by the Netanyahu government to reject a two-state solution. At the same time, Hamas, a terrorist group, currently controls areas in Gaza and has not laid down its arms or released its hostages,” Mr. Trudeau added.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid welcomed the initiative from Spain, Norway and Ireland, saying recognition of a Palestinian state does not have to wait for “a final resolution of all issues between Palestine and Israel.”

“The Palestinian people have the same right to self-determination as any other people. Canada is a supporter of a two-state solution, and it’s time to take the next step in advancing that goal,” she said.

But other Liberals cautioned against a precipitous move, as long as Hamas is in control of Gaza.

“There needs to be a negotiation involving the parties, and proper security guarantees for Israel before this can be contemplated,” said Liberal MP Anthony Housefather.

“While we all want to see a two-state solution with Israel living side by side in peace and security with Palestinians, you cannot recognize a Palestinian state with Hamas, a terrorist organization, controlling Gaza and holding Israeli hostages, and with the mission to wipe out Israel,” he added.

In Ottawa, the NDP argued that recognizing a Palestinian state now would advance a Middle East peace settlement.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, a war has been waged between Israel and Hamas, triggered by attacks by Hamas fighters on Israel. Around 1,200 people, including young people at a music festival, were killed, and Hamas took scores of hostages.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since then, saying it wants to wipe out Hamas’s military brigades and free the hostages. At least 35,000 people have been killed in the war in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the enclave. Aid agencies have also warned of widespread hunger and shortages of medical supplies and fuel.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Mr. Trudeau should follow the lead of Norway, Spain and Ireland, adding that his party would also prioritize a two-state solution to the conflict.

“We absolutely believe that we need to recognize Palestine as a state to move forward with a two-state solution,” Mr. Singh told reporters in Parliament. “Canada should take this position.”

Earlier this month, the federal government shifted its long-standing policy on when it would recognize a Palestinian state, saying it would consider it before the terms of a two-state solution are completed. Previously, Canada’s position had been that it would recognize a Palestinian state only as the last step in such a process.

Canada changed its position on the day it abstained from a United Nations vote on a Palestinian bid to become a full UN member. In the past, Canada has voted with the United States and Israel against such resolutions.

The vote passed in the General Assembly with overwhelming support. It was seen by some as a move that would effectively recognize a Palestinian state, but the United States vetoed it in the UN Security Council.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Iddo Moed, Israel’s Ambassador to Canada, said “Canada’s position has been made clear.”

He said recognizing a Palestinian state now would be a “direct reward for the atrocities of [the] 7th of October.” He argued that, with Hamas in power, there is no one for Israel to negotiate with on a two-state solution.

“The issue at hand is Hamas,” he said.

“We will live together side by side with the Palestinians. We’ll have to reach a time that we can negotiate that, but we can’t do that right now,” he said.

More than 140 of 193 UN member countries recognize Palestine as a state, including India, Russia and China. But only a few members of the European Union have done so.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the decision from Ireland, Spain and Norway undermined Israel’s right to self defence, as well as efforts to return the 128 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ms. McPherson said the NDP has been arguing since February for Canada to recognize a Palestinian state.

“It is time for Canada to join the growing number of countries recognizing it. The right of the Palestinian people to statehood is a globally recognized right and it doesn’t legally require negotiation or a peace settlement,” she said in a statement.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said “recognizing Palestinian statehood is a significant step towards achieving peace in the region.”

“We will continue to urge the Canadian government to immediately do the same in recognizing Palestinian statehood,” said spokeswoman Fatema Abdalla.

But Shimon Koffler Fogel, president and CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, said “the premature recognition of a Palestinian state” would jeopardize the goal of a peaceful two-state solution and set a dangerous precedent.

He said it “sends a message that the type of terrorism Hamas has been continually and regularly engaged in gets handsomely rewarded on the global stage.”

With a report from Reuters.