People surround the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial during a rally against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will not meet with the convoy of protesters who have turned downtown Ottawa into a parking lot and condemned the actions of some protesters who intimidated people and flew symbols of hate.

“Canadians were shocked and frankly disgusted by the behavior displayed by some people protesting in our nation’s capital,” Mr. Trudeau said at a press conference on Monday.

“We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won’t give in to those who fly racist flags. We won’t cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonor the memory of our veterans.”

Downtown Ottawa was impassable for a third day on Monday as rows of trucks and other vehicles jammed the core of the nation’s capital, just as MPs returned to Parliament after the winter break. The protest was sparked by the imposition of a vaccine mandate on cross-border truckers by the Canadian and American governments but they snowballed into a movement against all pandemic restrictions, many of which are controlled by provincial governments.

Over the weekend the thousands of people in Ottawa included anti-vaxxers and people opposed to mask and vaccine mandates. The also took aim at the Prime Minister, calling him a traitor and directing obscenities at him. The crowd was largely made up of groups, couples and families, attending with small children, who protested peacefully. However other people wielded flags with swastikas and other hate-motivated symbols, and others used the National War Memorial as a public toilet and harassed staff and volunteers at a homeless shelter.

Explainer: Where in downtown Ottawa is the trucker convoy based, and where have disruptions spread? A visual guide

Opinion: Will the Ottawa convoy morph into a Tea Party-style populist movement?

The Liberals and NDP have condemned the protests but the Conservatives have embraced the protests and called on the Prime Minister to meet with them, while at the same time condemning the desecration of the war memorial. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was the only major party leader to not have a scheduled press conference on Monday.

Lockdown measures were partially lifted across Ontario on Monday, which restaurants, bars and gyms again allowed to welcome clients at reduced capacity. But in downtown Ottawa most remained shuttered due to safety concerns, including from protesters who refused to wear masks inside.

On Monday Ottawa city councillor Catherine McKenney called for federal and provincial support in dealing with protesters who she said were contributing to “illegal and disturbing” activity. “I’ve heard from 100s of residents who are tired and frightened at what they are experiencing in their neighbourhoods,” Mx. McKenney said.

Ottawa police said the force is working with organizers to facilitate a “safe departure” of people and vehicles. However, organizers of the truck protest said Sunday they were “in this for the long haul,” suggesting they had the funds and ability to stay parked downtown for months if not years.

The police on Sunday estimated that the daily cost for policing the protest was $800,000. The force said it has seen multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behaviour from demonstrators.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Monday that it is “completely wrong” the War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier were desecrated and a memorial for Terry Fox was vandalized in Ottawa over the weekend.

He also said it is wrong that people in Ottawa remain “locked in their homes” because the convoy has made people afraid to go out. Some children were unable to go to school on Monday and businesses in the downtown core remain shuttered, he added.

Mr. Singh also noted “heinous” actions on the part of the convoy, including the harassment of workers at a shelter in the capital.

He said the “vast majority” of Canadians have done everything possible to stay healthy during the pandemic, including to get vaccinated and follow public health advice.

Mr. Singh also said that Ottawa Police have shown some restraint and de-escalation in the face of the convoy that many racialized people wish was shown to them and their loved ones.

“A lot of questions are arising ‘Why now?’ and not in so many other circumstances,” he said. “At the end of the day, I know a lot of people in Ottawa are deeply frustrated.”

More to come.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.