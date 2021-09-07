Justin Trudeau says he won’t alter campaign plans after gravel thrown at Ontario protest

Open this photo in gallery Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is escorted by his RCMP security detail as protesters shout at the end of a campaign stop during the Canadian federal election campaign in London Ont., on Sept. 6, 2021. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said Tuesday he won’t change his campaign in the face of increasingly aggressive protests but said he will follow the advice of the RCMP when it comes to his tour’s security.

“A few misguided individuals who don’t believe in science, who just want to watch things burn, are not going to make us flinch,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters at a campaign stop in Montreal on Tuesday.

On Monday the anti-mask, anti-vaccine and anti-Liberal protests that have followed his campaign since the start turned violent. A protester threw a handful of gravel at Mr. Trudeau, his security detail, Liberal staff and journalists as they were leaving the event.

At the time Mr. Trudeau brushed off the escalation in London, Ont., as “no big deal,” and when a journalist asked him if any of the rocks hit him, he asked “does it matter?” On Tuesday though, the Liberal Leader condemned the actions, adding that law enforcement will decide if charges are warranted. The RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that people be throwing things and endangering others at a political rally,” Mr. Trudeau said. “Nobody should be doing their jobs ... under threats of violence or acts that put them in danger.”

On Aug. 27, a Liberal event in Bolton, Ont., was cancelled over security concerns. At that event protesters yelled obscenities, held profanity-laced signs and waved middle fingers raised above their heads. At an event in Cambridge, Ont., on Aug. 29, one protester held a sign depicting the Liberal Leader standing beside a noose and the crowd chanted “lock him up.”

The Liberal Leader on Tuesday connected the protests he is facing to those that health care workers, including in B.C. and Ontario, have faced in recent weeks and the daily bullying that people working on the front lines of the pandemic have faced, including store clerks and servers.

“Health care workers, going to the hospital, being shouted at by angry mobs are not backing down. They’re not staying away from work,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“Yes, I felt some of that gravel, but I am staying focused not on me in this, but on how we make sure that everyone who isn’t surrounded by security guards and well-wishers, who have my back, everyone who is walking into a hospital on their own for a late-night shift who’s worried about some anti-vaxxer that might come scream at them and try and rip off their mask.”

He again called the protesters “anti-vaxxer mobs” but said there is a distinction between the protesters and people who are still hesitant to get vaccinated. The government, he said, needs to continue its education campaign. But he said COVID-19 vaccination requirements need to be normalized for everyday activities and travel.

The Liberal Leader defended the proximity between the protesters and his team. He said Canadians don’t want to end up in the same case as the U.S. where political leaders are surrounded by a “phalanx of security guards” who are forced to stop people from being able “to talk to or engage with” politicians.

“We will always listen to and make sure that the RCMP have the final word on whether an event is safe or not,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Many of Monday’s protesters were carrying signs or wearing T-shirts representing the anti-vaccination, anti-establishment People’s Party of Canada, headed by former Conservative leadership contender Maxime Bernier. Mr. Trudeau has previously connected the protests to the Conservative Party; however there has only been one confirmed instance of Conservative volunteers attending a protest in Bolton, Ont.

Mr. Trudeau said he would leave it up to “pundits and analysts” to opine on the “organized political opportunism” of Mr. Bernier’s party. Mr. Bernier, who was egged recently during a campaign stop in Saskatoon, has been urging his supporters to take up a “revolution.” He condemned physical violence in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Some idiot threw pebbles at Mr. Trudeau yesterday. I condemn it. Words are our weapons. But physical violence is always wrong,” Mr. Bernier said.

At a campaign stop in Toronto on Tuesday morning, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was asked by reporters about the gravel-throwing incident. “What happened is horrible. That should never have happened,” he said. “I disagree with Mr. Trudeau all the time, but it is absolutely wrong to be throwing stones.”

Mr. Singh said that campaigns may need to be more careful about where they hold events, and do a stronger security analysis, adding that there are some “troubled folks out there” who are resorting to violence.

“I don’t blame any of the political parties for it, but I think that we do need to be more vigilant now seeing as this is happening more often,” he said.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole called the violence “unacceptable” and urged people to debate ideas, rather than harass politicians that they disagree with.

“We can debate our ideas. I don’t agree with the fact that we’re even having an election,” Mr. O’Toole said. “I don’t agree with Mr. Trudeau’s approach on many things, but I respect his ability to be able to communicate with Canadians free of harassment, intimidation and violence and for our media to report on that.”

All of the major party leaders are beginning to converge on Ottawa for the first of two debates starting on Wednesday. Before heading to the capital, Mr. Trudeau was in Montreal where he underscored his party’s previously announced policy to address housing affordability, including a plan to ban foreign investors from buying property in Canada over the next two years.

Mr. O’Toole was already in Ottawa on Tuesday where he made an announcement to highlight his party’s plans to lower cell phone and internet bills. The Conservative Leader, though, was pressed by reporters on other issues, including the lack of a costed platform from the party and his changing message on gun control.

The NDP has not yet released costing of its platform either. On Tuesday, Mr. Singh highlighted his party’s climate policies, including a pledge to electrify public transit and other municipal fleets by 2030.

With a report from Menaka Raman-Wilms.

