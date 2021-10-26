Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon speak with new Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly during the cabinet's swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Oct. 26, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a major cabinet shuffle Tuesday that appoints Mélanie Joly as the new Foreign Affairs Minister, puts Anita Anand in charge of the problem-plagued Defence portfolio, makes environmental activist Steven Guilbeault the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and moves Patty Hajdu from Health to Indigenous Services.

Three former ministers did not land a seat in this cabinet: Marc Garneau, who had held the Foreign Affairs portfolio; Bardish Chagger, who was the minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Youth; and Jim Carr, the former special representative for the Prairies.

The major shuffle places new faces in some of the government’s most important and contentious posts, replacing Canada’s health minister during a pandemic and naming a new environment minister just days before a major international conference on climate change.

Former environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson remains connected to the climate change file with a move to Natural Resources.

Ms. Anand, who held the procurement portfolio and gained the trust of senior Liberals while she was in charge of COVID-19 vaccine acquisition, is taking on a critical role at Defence. The portfolio has been especially thorny for the government; in the last Parliament, it faced a barrage of questions from opposition parties about what it was doing to confront the issue of sexual misconduct in the military.

Currently, former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour is conducting a review of a possible external mechanism for reporting sexual misconduct cases in the Armed Forces. Ms. Anand will be under considerable political pressure to ensure that change is ushered in.

Ms. Hajdu, who was in charge of the health file, is now the Minister of Indigenous Services and assumes the role from Marc Miller. Mr. Miller, a Quebec MP, will pivot to take over Crown-Indigenous Relations, formerly held by veteran Carolyn Bennett.

Ms. Bennett faced calls to resign prior to the last election over a text message she sent to former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. She remains in cabinet and will assume a newly created portfolio as the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and associate Health Minister. Jean-Yves Duclos is the new Health Minister.

Ms. Joly has been named Foreign Affairs Minister, taking over the portfolio from Mr. Garneau, who was moved out of cabinet entirely. Ms. Joly previously served as Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives with his wife, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Oct. 26, 2021.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Sean Fraser joins cabinet as the new Immigration Minister, taking over from Marco Mendicino. Mr. Mendicino has been named Public Safety Minister, which was previously Bill Blair’s role. Mr. Blair was named President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness.

Former defence minister Harjit Sajjan is now the Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada.

Karina Gould, who was previously minister for international development, is now Minister of Families, Children and Social Development.

Among the new ministers is Randy Boissonnault, one of only two Liberal MPs elected in Alberta and one of a handful from the LGBTQ community, as the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. Marci Ien is also in as Minister of Women, Gender Equality and Youth. Ms. Ien won the Liberal stronghold of Toronto Centre in a 2020 by-election triggered by former finance minister Bill Morneau’s exit from federal politics. She easily held the riding this year despite a challenge from Green Party Leader Annamie Paul.

Other new faces in cabinet include Kamal Khera, who has been the MP for Brampton West since 2015. She is now Minister of Seniors. Markham-Stouffville MP Helena Jaczek joins cabinet as the new Minster Responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

Gudie Hutchings is now the Minister of Rural Economic Development, after having been the parliamentary secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development.

A number of Liberal MPs will hang on to their previous portfolios. Chrystia Freeland remains Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Omar Alghabra will remain Minister of Transport, and Marie-Claude Bibeau keeps her position as Minister of Agriculture and Agri-food.

David Lametti will remain Justice Minister, Diane Lebouthillier will remain Minister of National Revenue, and Lawrence MacAulay will remain Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

With a report from Marieke Walsh

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.