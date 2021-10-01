Justin Trudeau slammed for vacationing on day his government set aside for reconciliation

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledges Algonquin survivor Celine Thusky on the eve of Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, honouring the lost children and survivors of Indigenous residential schools, in Ottawa. The next day he flew to Tofino, B.C., on Vancouver Island for a family getaway. BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Native Women’s Association of Canada expressed shock and dismay on Friday about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to fly to Tofino with his family on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which was created by his own government.

The national organization representing Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people questioned the sincerity of past comments from Mr. Trudeau, when he said there is no relationship more important to the Liberal government than that with Indigenous people.

“Those words ring incredibly hollow when Mr. Trudeau could not take the time that his own government set aside to reflect upon the tragedy of the Indian residential schools and instead chose to flit off to Tofino for a holiday,” said NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx.

On Thursday, Mr. Trudeau’s public itinerary said he was in private meetings in Ottawa but his plane was picked up on a flight tracker heading to Tofino. The Prime Minister’s Office then confirmed his actual location.

Spokesperson Ann-Clara Vaillancourt said that Mr. Trudeau was spending time there with family for a few days. She also said that after his participation in a ceremony to mark the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Wednesday on Parliament Hill, Mr. Trudeau spoke Thursday to residential school survivors from across Canada. The PMO did not specify with whom he spoke.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which applies to federal workers and was created by legislative amendments to coincide with Orange Shirt Day, was designed to commemorate Indigenous survivors of residential schools and to remember those who never came home. Events were held across the country to mark it on Thursday.

Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus said the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was designed to recognize survivors and Mr. Trudeau’s decision to go to Tofino on Thursday showed “very bad judgment.”

“This is no time to be at the beach,” he said. “This is about looking Indigenous survivors in the eye, listening to them, and saying he’s going to make sure this young generation is given the rights they deserve.”

The Prime Minister made no public appearances on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation despite being invited to attend an event hosted by the First Nation that galvanized international attention earlier this spring.

Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir said two written invitations had been sent to the Prime Minister inviting him to a ceremonial event Thursday near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The site is close to where the remains of about 200 children were discovered buried in unmarked graves in May.

“I did hold out hope that he would be here today, but I do know moving forward that it’s really important he truly uphold the 10 guiding principles of working with us as First Nations,” Kukpi7 Casimir told reporters on Thursday.

The PMO did not explain why Mr. Trudeau did not accept the request from Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc.

In a brief statement posted to Twitter late on Thursday the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs called the Prime Minister’s decision to skip the event an “arrogant dismissal” and “slap in the face” to residential school survivors. “If this event was before the election; Trudeau would be there on both knees,” the post said.

On Twitter on Thursday evening, Mr. Trudeau said he spent some time on the phone with residential school survivors from across Canada. He also said he got their advice “on the path forward.”

Global News shot video of Mr. Trudeau walking on a beach in Tofino on Thursday. The video shows the Prime Minister didn’t answer a journalist’s questions about why he didn’t attend the event near the former Kamloops residential school.

Both opposition parties took aim at Mr. Trudeau for his decision to fly to Tofino on Thursday.

Conservative spokesperson Chelsea Tucker said that the decision was a pattern that Canadians have come to know with Mr. Trudeau. She also said he says nice things about reconciliation “but never follows through.”

Mr. Angus said he’s never been one to tell someone in public life that they shouldn’t have time with their family. But he said there are certain days that a person doesn’t miss.

“You don’t take Remembrance Day off and going skiing” he said. “You attend events. That’s why Remembrance Day is Remembrance Day, and the Truth and Reconciliation Day has to have that same magnitude for Canadians. This is the very, very first one. He should have been there.”

With reports from Mike Hager in Vancouver

