Justin Trudeau slips the punch on Erin O’Toole’s debut as Opposition Leader

Erin O’Toole was coming with a plan to make noise in his first Question Period as Leader of the Opposition. But the government stole some of his thunder.
The new Conservative Leader’s debut had been delayed because he and his wife, Rebecca, had contracted COVID-19. A week before, on the day Governor-General Julie Payette read the Speech from the Throne, Mr. O’Toole had to send a prerecorded message from his front porch.
But on Wednesday, Mr. O’Toole arrived smiling in a blue suit and orange tie – an MP who always enjoyed the cut-and-thrust of the Commons, and liking it even more as Leader.
He had prepared a line of attack, inspired by the long lines for coronavirus tests, demanding to know when the federal government would finally approve rapid saliva tests to unblock the bottlenecks. He and other MPs pressed the issue.
The trouble was, the government announced approval of the tests an hour before Question Period. And every question was a chance for Mr. Trudeau to reiterate that the rapid tests will be delivered in weeks.
It was, Mr. O’Toole suggested, something the government got around to because the Conservatives pressed the issue. “I guess where there’s a will, there actually is a way,” he smiled at Mr. Trudeau.
Perhaps the Conservatives will claim credit for pressing the approval. Maybe they should have known the Liberals were about to blunt their attack. On Tuesday, the Liberals had announced they had ordered 7.9 million of the tests, pending approval. (A spokesman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said politicians hadn’t known then precisely when regulators would approve it.)
When the approval was announced just before Question Period, the Tories kept up the charge. MPs Pierre Paul-Hus and Michelle Rempel Garner demanded when the tests would actually be delivered. “For the third time,” Mr. Trudeau said, the tests will be available “in the coming weeks across the country.”
For the record, coronavirus tests weren’t the topic of Mr. O’Toole’s very first query as the Leader lining up against Mr. Trudeau. It was Orange Shirt Day, the day that honours Indigenous children sent to residential schools, and Mr. O’Toole opened by asking why Mr. Trudeau was all talk and little action in acting on the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation report.
Mr. Trudeau patronized him by answering that he was “very encouraged” to see a Conservative Leader asking his opening question on such an important topic. Mr. O’Toole replied that he “will be very encouraged with an eventual answer.”
But all in all it was an easy first Question Period for Mr. Trudeau. He might have worried it would be worse.
Many MPs had been up late. The night before, the Commons had adjourned after 3 a.m, after rushing through the Liberal government’s latest pandemic-benefits legislation.
And Wednesday was the day when the PM himself fields all the questions. He wasn’t just facing a new Opposition Leader. Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who can be a tricky opponent, was also returning to the Commons after contracting COVID-19, too.
Mr. Blanchet joked that he was out of practice, and then looked it. He opened by asking Mr. Trudeau if he knew that health care is a provincial jurisdiction, which gave Mr. Trudeau an opportunity to list the large sums Ottawa has shipped to provinces.
When Mr. Blanchet asked him if any federal government employees actually provide health services, Mr. Trudeau noted the federal government is responsible for health care for Indigenous communities and for the military. Then he added that that’s a lucky thing – alluding to the military health staff who were sent in to stabilize outbreaks in Quebec’s long-term care centres. “That’s what we do as Canadians. We help each other,” he said.
But this wasn’t the clash that might have come. The WE Charity scandal didn’t make an appearance in this Question Period till low down in the batting order, just before 3 p.m., when Ottawa MP Pierre Poilievre stood up to demand the government uncensor redacted documents.
At one time, Mr. O’Toole feared he might be heading into his first Question Period as Leader of the Opposition with a potential snap election on the horizon. Mr. Blanchet was threatening to try to bring the government down with a non-confidence motion. But that pressure is off. Mr. Trudeau didn’t take on any damage, but Mr. O’Toole can chalk it up as a warmup.
