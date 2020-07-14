Trudeau and the WE Charity affair: The story so far

The latest

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister each apologized Monday for not recusing themselves from a cabinet decision about WE Charity’s now-cancelled contract for the Canada Student Service Grant, despite their personal and family ties to the organization. Justin Trudeau’s family members have been paid to take part in WE Charity events and Bill Morneau’s daughter is a contract employee there.

WE Charity’s past payments to the Prime Minister’s wife, mother and brother for speaking engagements have raised questions about another Trudeau relative’s compensation: Kyle Kemper, Mr. Trudeau’s half-brother, who was awarded a $12,430 contract last year to take part in a Swiss cryptocurrency conference. Mr. Kemper, former director of the Blockchain Association of Canada, says the engagement had nothing to do with his family.

WE Charity: The basics

Open this photo in gallery Craig and Marc Kielburger, co-founders of WE Charity, speak at a 2019 event in California. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

What is WE Charity? An education and international-aid group, WE Charity started life in the 1990s as Free the Children, founded by Canadian anti-child-labour activists Craig and Marc Kielburger. For the past 13 years, it’s been the organizer of WE Day, an annual youth-empowerment event that has attracted prominent speakers, including Mr. Trudeau, his family and political colleagues (more on that below). The Globe and Mail is a media partner of WE Charity, an agreement that has included offering advertising space to promote WE Days and other charitable events.

Why did Ottawa hire them? In April, the federal government rolled out COVID-19 relief measures for young people that included the $912-million Canada Student Service Grant, which would pay students as much as $5,000 for volunteering over the summer. WE Charity was chosen to administer it, Mr. Trudeau announced on June 26, saying it was the only organization in Canada with the scale and experience to do so. But opposition leaders said it was cronyism for Mr. Trudeau to reward a group he had worked with so much in the past. Details of WE Charity’s strategy also raised red flags: The grants it offered were below the equivalent of minimum wage, it offered 450 “virtual volunteering” placements at its own organization and it originally wanted to pay teachers $12,000 each for recruiting at least 75 student volunteers, seeming to blur the lines between volunteerism and paid work.

Who authorized this? Mr. Trudeau said his cabinet had final say on the contract but little is known about when or how the deliberations took place. Mr. Trudeau admitted on July 8 that he did not recuse himself from the decision. He later said this was “a mistake” and he was sorry.

What happened to the program? The federal contract with WE Charity was cancelled on July 3 in what Youth Minister Bardish Chagger called a “mutually agreed-upon decision.” WE Charity laid off hundreds of people it had hired for the partnership.

Connections to Trudeau and his team

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau appear on stage at 2017's WE Day UN in New York. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Mr. Trudeau and his wife’s work with WE Charity was already widely known before the group was awarded the contract, but since then media reports have revealed even more connections to senior Liberals and Mr. Trudeau’s staff. Those connections have raised new questions about whether Mr. Trudeau was in a conflict of interest and potentially in breach of federal law.

Trudeau family

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau: The Prime Minister’s wife is an official WE Charity ambassador and hosts the WE Well-Being podcast. WE Charity also says it paid her $1,400 for a 2012 event, but the Prime Minister’s Office says it was $1,500.

The Prime Minister’s wife is an official WE Charity ambassador and hosts the WE Well-Being podcast. WE Charity also says it paid her $1,400 for a 2012 event, but the Prime Minister’s Office says it was $1,500. Margaret Trudeau: According to WE Charity, the Prime Minister’s mother made about $250,000 for about 28 events between 2016 and 2020. She was paid by WE Charity’s for-profit affiliate, ME to WE, and the speakers’ agency that organized the events made an additional $62,000 in commissions.

According to WE Charity, the Prime Minister’s mother made about $250,000 for about 28 events between 2016 and 2020. She was paid by WE Charity’s for-profit affiliate, ME to WE, and the speakers’ agency that organized the events made an additional $62,000 in commissions. Alexandre Trudeau: Mr. Trudeau’s younger brother had eight events in 2017-18, for which he was paid about $32,000, WE Charity says. The speakers’ agency got $8,000 in commissions.

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Bill Morneau. Patrick Doyle/Reuters

Ministers and staffers

Bill Morneau: The Finance Minister’s daughter Clare Acan took a contract job at WE Charity in 2019, the website Canadaland first reported in July, and Mr. Morneau travelled with her on a WE-related trip to Ecuador in 2017. Another daughter, Clare Morneau, has a WE Charity connection through her work with schoolgirls in a Kenyan refugee camp; in 2017 she and her parents went to Kenya, and she later published a book about the girls’ experiences. Mr. Morneau didn’t recuse himself from the cabinet decision on WE Charity’s contract.

The Finance Minister’s daughter Clare Acan took a contract job at WE Charity in 2019, the website Canadaland first reported in July, and Mr. Morneau travelled with her on a WE-related trip to Ecuador in 2017. Another daughter, Clare Morneau, has a WE Charity connection through her work with schoolgirls in a Kenyan refugee camp; in 2017 she and her parents went to Kenya, and she later published a book about the girls’ experiences. Mr. Morneau didn’t recuse himself from the cabinet decision on WE Charity’s contract. Seamus O’Regan: The Natural Resources Minister was involved in raising $400,000 for WE Charity in 2010-11, when the Liberals were still in opposition and the group was still called Free the Children. Mr. O’Regan went to Kenya in 2011 to help build a school the charity would then manage. He, too, did not recuse himself from the cabinet decision on WE Charity.

The Natural Resources Minister was involved in raising $400,000 for WE Charity in 2010-11, when the Liberals were still in opposition and the group was still called Free the Children. Mr. O’Regan went to Kenya in 2011 to help build a school the charity would then manage. He, too, did not recuse himself from the cabinet decision on WE Charity. Katie Telford: Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff was a co-founder of WE Charity initiative Artbound and also raised money for WE Charity but she ceased to be involved in Artbound in 2012.

Election and leadership donations

2008 election: Marc Kielburger gave $350 to the Liberals in 2008.

Marc Kielburger gave $350 to the Liberals in 2008. 2012 leadership race: Craig Kielburger gave $1,200 to Mr. Trudeau’s bid to lead the Liberals.

Who is investigating this?

Open this photo in gallery Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion. Blair Gable/The Globe and Mail

Ethics Commissioner: Federal watchdog Mario Dion launched an investigation on July 3 of whether Mr. Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act, as he and his predecessor found the Prime Minister to have done in two previous scandals, the Aga Khan and SNC-Lavalin cases. It’s unclear when Mr. Dion might reach a determination.

House committees: The committees of finance and government operations and estimates have each voted to review the WE Charity controversy. Mr. Trudeau has agreed that cabinet ministers and senior public servants will be allowed to testify to MPs.

Analysis and commentary

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Bill Curry, Marieke Walsh and Janice Dickson

