Justin Trudeau’s Achilles' heel? An unwillingness to make the federal system of government work

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

Justin Trudeau’s Achilles' heel? An unwillingness to make the federal system of government work

John Ibbitson
John Ibbitson
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to speak during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, on Sept. 24, 2020.

BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Canada’s premiers have effectively scuttled Justin Trudeau’s Throne Speech – though in truth, the Liberal Prime Minister’s promises of reform to long-term care, child care and pharmacare never had much hope of being realized.

Mr. Trudeau’s single greatest weakness as Prime Minister is his unwillingness to do the heavy lifting needed to make this federal system of government work.

In the critical opening weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, the system did work. But what was once an emergency is now the hard, unrelenting slog of containment. Mr. Trudeau does not slog.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, his Throne Speech offered a gaggle of commitments: “a Canada-wide, early learning and child-care system," “accelerating progress on national universal pharmacare," and “new, national standards for long-term care."

Liberals move to extend emergency spending powers, increase new benefits

Throne Speech guide: Parliament debates Trudeau’s plan for COVID-19 and the economy

The biggest problem with these promises – as well as with commitments to dismantle internal trade barriers, eliminate homelessness and create new city parks – is that they lie outside federal jurisdiction, as the premiers sharply reminded the Prime Minister.

Quebec Premier François Legault found the Throne Speech disappointing because it “does not respect the jurisdiction of the provinces in health.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was equally displeased. “The federal government missed a critical opportunity to commit to a desperately needed increase to the Canada health transfer," he said in a statement.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the speech “a fantasy plan for a mythical country that only exists, apparently, in the minds of Ottawa Liberals and Laurentian elites.”

Fulfilling any one of those promises, which Liberals have been making for years, requires provincial consent. That means many rounds of patient, persistent negotiations, with results tailored to each province’s circumstances, and with no guarantee of success. Instead, Mr. Trudeau left the premiers united in their annoyance.

By Thursday afternoon, they had unanimously expressed their “disappointment” with a Throne Speech that lacked funding for health care while promising new initiatives “in areas of provincial and territorial jurisdiction.”

Story continues below advertisement

The premiers are asking Ottawa for a $28-billion annual increase to health care funding, which they need to help contain COVID-19 outbreaks, fund hospital beds and protect seniors in nursing homes. They emphatically do not need weeks of talks on establishing new national standards or launching new programs, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

In the House on Thursday, Mr. Trudeau said that meeting the pandemic challenge is “not just a question of sending money.” Yes. It. Is.

But then Mr. Trudeau may not even mean what his Throne Speech says. “Work with the provinces” is fedspeak for “do nothing" – surpassed, as an empty gesture, only by the promise of a task force, as in the commitment “to ensure a feminist, intersectional response to this pandemic and recovery” that will be “guided by a task force of experts whose diverse voices will power a whole of government approach.” Really.

The Throne Speech could have focused on areas of federal jurisdiction, such as defence, transportation and immigration. But there was not a word about the military, no real help for crippled airlines, and nothing meaningful on immigration.

There were welcome commitments to extend financial aid to businesses and to reform Employment Insurance, two areas where Ottawa has the power to act on its own.

But most of the Throne Speech was simply lazy: a grab bag of promises that this government has no ability to deliver, especially with an election expected by next spring, when the document will be repurposed as the Liberal election platform.

Story continues below advertisement

In his first mandate, Mr. Trudeau did at times succeed in strong-arming the provinces – compelling them to follow federal priorities for health care funding, imposing carbon taxes on provinces that lacked their own. The result was the resurgence of the Bloc Québécois in Quebec and the arrival of a new separatist party in the West, led by Jay Hill, who was house leader in Stephen Harper’s second administration.

By the beginning of the second mandate, federal-provincial tensions had become so grave that Mr. Trudeau put Chrystia Freeland, perhaps his most capable minister, in charge of intergovernmental affairs, with a mandate to repair the damage her Prime Minister had wrought.

But now she’s Finance Minister, and Mr. Trudeau is back to his old ways. Luckily, there is little chance that anything he promised will come true.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Wednesday's Throne Speech had nothing for the province's ailing energy industry. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says it ignored needed health-care funding. The Canadian Press

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies