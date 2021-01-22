 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

Keystone decision a disappointment but Trudeau wants to talk climate change, COVID-19 with Biden

Steven Chase
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and then-U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa in December 2016.

PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau signalled Friday that he wants to move beyond the Keystone XL disagreement with the Biden administration because there are so many other areas where he wishes to collaborate with his American counterpart, from fighting climate change to resolving the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These are things we are going to be able to dig into significantly,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

Mr. Trudeau, speaking Friday morning before an anticipated 5 p.m. ET phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, said he is nevertheless disappointed that the Democratic leader has revoked the permit for the 1,947-kilometre pipeline that would have carried Western Canadian crude oil to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

“The decision on Keystone XL is a very difficult one for workers in Alberta and Saskatchewan who have had many difficult hits over the past few years,” Mr. Trudeau told reporters.

“I will express my concern for jobs and livelihoods in Canada – particularly in the West – directly in my conversation with President Biden.”

But, he said, there is much more he wants to talk about – and collaborate on with the new President, whom he described as a like-minded leader.

“I think the fact that we have so much alignment … on values of creating jobs and prosperity for everyone and opportunities for everyone and investing in the fight against climate change as a way of growing the economy, looking to be co-ordinated and aggressive in stepping up in our measures against COVID-19.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline within hours of taking office, using an executive order to bring an end to a controversial project that had been on and off for more than 12 years. The decision will cost thousands of direct construction jobs for welders, mechanics, electricians and pipefitters. Calgary-based TC Energy Corp., which together with the Alberta government owned the Keystone project, has already announced it will lay off more than 1,000 workers.

It was far from an ideal way to inaugurate a new era of relations between Canada and the United States. But cancelling the permit was a measure Mr. Biden had campaigned on, and one that was important to anti-oil-pipeline forces in his Democratic Party base.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is accusing Mr. Trudeau of offering too mild a response to the Biden decision.

In a Jan. 21 letter to the Prime Minister, the Premier said Mr. Biden’s decision sets a very worrisome precedent.

“By retroactively revoking the presidential permit for this project without taking the time to discuss it with their longest-standing ally, the United States is setting a deeply disturbing precedent for any future projects and collaboration between our two nations,” Mr. Kenney wrote in the letter.

“Our country has never surrendered our vital economic interests because a foreign government campaigned against them.”

He urged Mr. Trudeau “to find a path to the consideration of Keystone XL” as part of a broader discussion about “North American energy and climate agreement.”

Mr. Kenney said Canada needs to find a way to export Alberta and Canada’s “most valuable commodity while providing the United States with a source of reliable energy produced to the highest environmental standards.”

He also called on the Canadian government to press the U.S. government to compensate TC Energy and the government of Alberta for “billions of dollars of costs incurred in the construction of Keystone XL to date.”

Last March, Alberta agreed to contribute US$1.1-billion for an ownership stake in Keystone XL that it planned to sell back to proponent TC Energy Corp. after commercial operations began. The province also agreed to guarantee US$4.2-billion of debt related to the pipeline. The death of the project would leave Alberta on the hook for about $1-billion in equity and $400-million in loan guarantees because of construction commitments made for January and February, according to the provincial government.

Mr. Trudeau played down the dispute.

“It’s not always going to be a perfect alignment with the United States. That is the case with any given president, but in a situation where we are much more aligned on values, on focus … I am very much looking forward to working with President Biden.”

