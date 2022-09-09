King Charles looks on outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, in London, on Sept. 9.TOBY MELVILLE/Reuters

A ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III will take place at Rideau Hall on Saturday morning, as many around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The ceremony will be presided over by Chief Herald of Canada Samy Khalid.

King Charles automatically became Canada’s head of state when his mother died, so Saturday’s event marks a formal announcement.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had served as Queen for more than 70 years. Tributes have since poured in for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch from around the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.

King Charles gave his first address in his new role on Friday. He spoke of his enduring love for his mother and her life-long commitment to service.

“In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign,” he said.

On Saturday morning, local time, King Charles will be proclaimed at Britain’s Accession Council, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace. The meeting is a constitutional formality and, for the first time in history, will be televised. That will be followed by the first public reading of the proclamation, which will take place from St James’s Palace.

King Charles delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London.POOL/Reuters 1 of 32

A person watches Britain's King Charles address the nation in a televised speech following the passing of Queen Elizabeth, at at Pear Tree pub in Edinburgh, Britain.LEE SMITH/Reuters 2 of 32

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, walk into Buckingham Palace for the first time as Monarch.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 3 of 32

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace to morn the death of Queen Elizabeth in London, United Kingdom.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 4 of 32

Flowers are laid outside Buckingham Palace to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth in London, United Kingdom.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 5 of 32

People gather outside Buckingham Palace to welcome King Charles for the first time as Monarch.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 6 of 32

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace to welcome King Charles for the first time as Monarch.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 7 of 32

Horse mounted Military cannon ride past Buckingham Palace to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II after firing 96 rounds, one for every year of her life, in London.Kiran Ridley/The Globe and Mail 8 of 32

Members of the public lay floral tributes at Buckingham Palace in London, England.CHRIS Jackson GETTY IMAGES/Getty Images 9 of 32

Britain's King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes left outside Buckingham Palace in London.Yui Mok/The Associated Press 10 of 32

The car carrying King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Buckingham Palace.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 11 of 32

King Charles greets mourners when arriving at Buckingham Palace in London.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press 12 of 32

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive at Buckingham Palace in London.Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press 13 of 32

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, walk into Buckingham Palace in London.JOHN SIBLEY/Reuters 14 of 32

A tribute for Queen Elizabeth displays at Piccadilly Circus in London, United Kingdom.GARETH COPLEY/Getty Images 15 of 32

A limousine carrying Britain's King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, leaves RAF Northolt, near London, Britain.PAUL CHILDS/Reuters 16 of 32

Floral tributes are seen at The Cambridge Gates in Windsor, United Kingdom.Richard Heathcote/Getty Images 17 of 32

John Houston, formerly of the Merchant Navy, and now flag bearer for the local British Legion, holds his flag outside The Norwich Gates at Sandringham House.Stephen Pond/Getty Images 18 of 32

People gather on the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace in London, England.Chris Jackson/Getty Images 19 of 32

The Ghana flag flies at half-mast at the Jubilee House in Accra, Ghana, in honour of the memory of Queen Elizabeth.NIPAH DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 32

An embassy staff fixes a UK flag at a memorial for Queen Elizabeth at the British Embassy in Manila, Philippines.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images 21 of 32

A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is projected on the Kipnes Lantern of the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 22 of 32

The Canadian flag flies at half-mast as a guard in traditional dress stands at the Halifax Citadel in Halifax, N.S. following the passing of Queen Elizabeth.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press 23 of 32

A billboard with a photo of Queen Elizabeth in Toronto, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 24 of 32

Parliament Hill is bathed in purple light and the Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Peace Tower, in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 25 of 32

The 104 Regiment Royal Artillery take part in the 96-gun salute, to mark every year of the Queen's life, at Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, United Kingdom.Matthew Horwood/Getty Images 26 of 32

People pay respect outside the gate of Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 27 of 32

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala signs the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth next to British High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott inside her residence in Nairobi, Kenya.PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 32

A British citizen cries after signing a book of condolence at The Convent Palace, the official residence of the governor of Gibraltar.Marcos Moreno /The Associated Press 29 of 32

Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 96-gun salute at 1pm in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth at Tower Bridge in London, England.Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images 30 of 32

An image of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is illuminated on the sail of Sydney Opera House, following the Queen's passing, in Sydney, Australia.JAIMI JOY/Reuters 31 of 32

Judy Whyte, the Provost of Aberdeenshire, pays respect outside the gate of Balmoral Castle, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in Balmoral, Scotland, Britain.HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 32 of 32

After the Queen’s death, the Governor-General in Canada issues a proclamation announcing her passing and the accession of the new sovereign, Nathan Tidridge, vice-president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, wrote in a 2021 backgrounder on the subject. The proclamation will be published in the Canada Gazette.

Mr. Tidridge wrote that the succession is “instantaneous and automatic and does not require any special action by the Canadian government.” The Queen’s death does not affect the operation of Parliament, the legislatures, courts, or office-holders, he wrote.

Governor-General Mary Simon shared condolences with the Queen’s family in a nationwide address on Thursday.

“Her Majesty cared about people, about our well-being. This was clear every time we spoke. She cared about Canada, and all the unique stories that make up our beautiful country,” she said. “Until her final days, she remained engaged and committed to her country, to the Commonwealth and to her family. With her passing, we mourn the end of an era.”

In an address on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke fondly of the Queen, saying she was one of his “favourite people in the world.”

Mr. Trudeau’s schedule was updated Friday afternoon to indicate that he would sign a book of condolences for the Queen. The public will be able to sign the book of condolences at Rideau Hall or virtually.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast on federal buildings. They will remain lowered until sunset on the day of the national memorial service, which a Canadian Heritage press release said will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa – at a time and date to be confirmed.