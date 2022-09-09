A ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III will take place at Rideau Hall on Saturday morning, as many around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The ceremony will be presided over by Chief Herald of Canada Samy Khalid.
King Charles automatically became Canada’s head of state when his mother died, so Saturday’s event marks a formal announcement.
Queen Elizabeth died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had served as Queen for more than 70 years. Tributes have since poured in for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch from around the Commonwealth and the rest of the world.
King Charles gave his first address in his new role on Friday. He spoke of his enduring love for his mother and her life-long commitment to service.
“In her life of service we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as nations. The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign,” he said.
On Saturday morning, local time, King Charles will be proclaimed at Britain’s Accession Council, according to a press release from Buckingham Palace. The meeting is a constitutional formality and, for the first time in history, will be televised. That will be followed by the first public reading of the proclamation, which will take place from St James’s Palace.
After the Queen’s death, the Governor-General in Canada issues a proclamation announcing her passing and the accession of the new sovereign, Nathan Tidridge, vice-president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada, wrote in a 2021 backgrounder on the subject. The proclamation will be published in the Canada Gazette.
Mr. Tidridge wrote that the succession is “instantaneous and automatic and does not require any special action by the Canadian government.” The Queen’s death does not affect the operation of Parliament, the legislatures, courts, or office-holders, he wrote.
Governor-General Mary Simon shared condolences with the Queen’s family in a nationwide address on Thursday.
“Her Majesty cared about people, about our well-being. This was clear every time we spoke. She cared about Canada, and all the unique stories that make up our beautiful country,” she said. “Until her final days, she remained engaged and committed to her country, to the Commonwealth and to her family. With her passing, we mourn the end of an era.”
In an address on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke fondly of the Queen, saying she was one of his “favourite people in the world.”
Mr. Trudeau’s schedule was updated Friday afternoon to indicate that he would sign a book of condolences for the Queen. The public will be able to sign the book of condolences at Rideau Hall or virtually.
Flags have been lowered to half-mast on federal buildings. They will remain lowered until sunset on the day of the national memorial service, which a Canadian Heritage press release said will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa – at a time and date to be confirmed.
Canadians were among the thousands of people from around the world who gathered in front of Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II and catch a first glance of King Charles III.