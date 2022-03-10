Officials from the Auditor General's office hold a press briefing following the tabling of the 2019 Spring Reports of the Auditor General of Canada in Ottawa on May 7, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

A labour dispute at the Office of the Auditor-General is causing delays in the publication of audit reports, according to the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

PSAC, a union that represents federal workers, including many at the Auditor-General’s office, said in a news release this week that the labour disruption has caused the auditor to push back the releases of her spring reports. The office’s employees began strike actions at the end of November.

The news release blamed the federal Treasury Board for delaying contract negotiations with the workers. The situation “calls into question the true independence” of the auditor’s office, PSAC added, because although the office is supposed to operate without outside interference its negotiations with employees are overseen by the Treasury Board.

The Auditor-General of Canada is an officer of Parliament whose responsibilities include auditing the operations of the country’s federal and territorial governments and providing Parliament and legislative assemblies with independent information and advice.

Alex Silas, a PSAC regional executive vice-president for the national capital region, said the delay in reporting from the Auditor-General means the federal government is “going unchecked.”

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement that she recognizes and respects employees’ right to strike. But she rejected the notion that the board is to blame for the impasse. The auditor’s office manages its own negotiations with employees, she said.

“The Treasury Board Secretariat’s role is to set conditions for all federal employers so they have the tools to negotiate agreements that are fair for employees and meet Canadians’ expectations,” she said.

“Our responsibility is to ensure fairness between all employees, including those who have completed their agreements.”

Ms. Fortier added that she continues to believe both parties can reach a “fair and reasonable agreement” at the bargaining table.

NDP Treasury Board critic Blake Desjarlais said 75 per cent of the striking employees are women. The Liberal government needs to ensure they get a fair and equitable contract immediately, he added.

“All they are asking for is to be treated the same as every other public servant,” Mr. Desjarlais said. “While they have been left without a contract, audits on important issues like emergencies, cybersecurity, homelessness and vaccine spending have not been carried out.”

Yan Michaud, a spokesperson for the Office of the Auditor-General, said Thursday that audits from last fall have been completed. He noted that the resulting reports will be released before the end of the parliamentary session.

“We are continuously monitoring the impact of ongoing job action and adjusting our work plans to focus on priority work,” he said. “The ongoing job action has also resulted in delays in some of our financial audit work, and the reshuffling of a number of large corporate initiatives that are now slowed or deferred, including modernization projects.”

When the strike began in November, PSAC said more than 160 members of the audit services group at the auditor’s office were affected. The union noted that this was the first strike in the organization’s history. It said the group was the lowest paid bracket at the office.

At a news conference in December, Auditor-General Karen Hogan said she was “deeply concerned” about the stress and pain the situation was causing employees and the toll it was taking on the entire organization.

