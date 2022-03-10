Police vehicles arrive outside the Rideau Centre in Ottawa on Feb. 22, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minster Justin Trudeau’s national security and intelligence adviser says the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act was necessary to end the trucker protests whose leaders were bent on overthrowing the government.

Jody Thomas, former deputy minster at National Defence who became Mr. Trudeau’s top national security adviser in January, said the Emergencies Act was meant for an extreme situation like the truck convoy protests.

She said the protests that clogged Canada’s capital were sufficient to justify the Emergencies Act, even leaving aside separate blockades of vital border crossings. “The occupation of Ottawa in and of itself was enough,” she told the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defence.

“The occupation of Ottawa was dug in. They had supply chains. They had organization. They had funding coming in from across Canada but also other countries,” Ms. Thomas said. “The people who organized that protest - and there were several factions ... there is no doubt - came to overthrow the government.”

Whether organizers had the ability to overthrow the federal government is irrelevant, she said. The fact they sought to mount a coup justified Ottawa giving police unprecedented powers including the freezing of bank accounts.

The Emergencies Act was invoked on Feb. 14 after a blockade at the international Ambassador Bridge crossing had ended and the severe measures were aimed at putting a stop to what Ms. Thomas said was not merely a protest.

Ms. Thomas warned the underlying roots of the extremism that drove the trucker convoy, resulting in a three week blockage of downtown Ottawa and blockades at key border crossings, needs to be addressed by government.

“This is a problem that is not going away and it will require significant rebuilding to understand and to try to resolve,” she said. “Domestic ideologically-motivated extremism is here and it is here to stay. We have lived in the splendid, naïve sort of superiority that this was not our problem in Canada - that this was a south-of-border problem.”

The U.S. has faced a rise of rightwing extremism that was most manifest when more than 2,000 supporters of Donald Trump stormed Washington’s Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021 to protest the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president.

Faced with similar rightwing protests, Ms. Thomas cautioned it won’t be easy to reach out those people because they “live in echo chambers were they see only the same news and feeds that reinforce what they believe.”

Since 2016, Ms. Thomas said 26 Canadians have been killed and 40 injured as a result of ideologically-motivated people.

Shelly Bruce, the head of Canada’s ultra secret signals intelligence and cyber spying agency, also spoke at the Ottawa conference. She said the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) has been providing intelligence and cyber security assistance to Ukraine as well as to Canadian Armed Forces personnel in Eastern Europe.

Although Ms. Bruce said she can’t discuss details of CSE’s role in helping Ukraine, she said “we have been tracking foreign cyber threats and we have been sharing relative threat information with Ukraine to help them defend their networks.”

CSE has also been confronted with Russia cyber crime organizations, working on behalf of Vladimir Putin’s regime, to attack Canadian cyber networks, she said.

In her opening statement, Ms. Thomas said Canada and the United States are determined to beef up Arctic defences through the North American Aerospace Defence Command. [NORAD].

Russia has built a modern military base in the Arctic and invested heavily in infrastructure to develop the Northern Sea Route. Moscow hopes it will become a major shipping lane as the Arctic warms at a faster rate than the rest of the world. It is not currently used in winter due to thick ice cover.

“Russia has spent significant resources to devote its military and economic footprint in the Arctic to Soviet levels,” Ms. Thomas said, adding the Russian invasion of Ukraine has added urgency to upgrading NORAD. “NORAD is a must-do and it’s increasingly critical that NORAD modernization occur.”

But Ms. Thomas said China is also a threat for the Arctic and it necessitates a significant rebuild on NORAD defences above and beyond the upgrading of the early warning system,

The modernization of the U.S.-Canadian North Warning System, a chain of radar sites that provide surveillance against aerial incursions is expected to cost billions.

James Fergusson, deputy director of the Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the University of Manitoba, wrote in a January 2020 paper for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute think tank that the modernization price-tag could be as much as $11 billion according one unofficial estimate. If the cost were split 60/40 with Canada taking the smaller share that would mean as much as $4.4-billion for Canada.