Leaders zero in on key ridings in Thanksgiving weekend campaigning

Federal party leaders are taking the Saturday of the holiday weekend a little easier after a frenetic Friday that followed the final debate of the election campaign, focusing events in areas of the country that could hold the key to their electoral success.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, campaigning in Burnaby, B.C., laid out what he would do in the first 100 days of a Conservative government to end what he calls “frivolous spending.”

Mr. Scheer says he would name former B.C. finance minister Kevin Falcon and Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, former chief executive of Via Rail, to head a commission on what he calls corporate welfare.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is scheduled to be in Mississauga, on Toronto’s western edge, where he too is hoping to rally party faithful around the seat-rich Greater Toronto Area.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, campaigning outside of Toronto, pledged to help oilsands workers find new jobs outside the sector if his party forms government and implements its plan to combat climate change.

The New Democrats are fighting hard in seats that could go their way if votes split among several candidates, hoping to capitalize on the positive attention Mr. Singh’s had since his debate appearances.

But it was Elizabeth May of the Greens who kicked off the day of campaigning in the Maritimes by promising to reverse changes to disability pensions, which have been controversial among veterans, as part of a broader review of how the government takes care of former soldiers.

She made the announcement just outside Charlottetown, home to the headquarters for Veterans Affairs Canada, and was scheduled to stop in at a campaign-office opening in Cape Breton before an evening rally in Halifax.

The latest national numbers from Nanos Research show the Liberals at 33 per cent support among respondents and the Conservatives at 32 per cent – a gap that falls within the margin of error. The NDP is at 18 per cent, followed by the Greens at 9 per cent, the Bloc Québécois at 6 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada at 1 per cent.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at tgam.ca/election-polls.

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are open for electors that want to lock in their ballot ahead of the Oct. 21 vote.

